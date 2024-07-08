Highlights Moises Caicedo's form improved after hiring an external analyst for feedback.

The decision highlights a lack in coaching staff at Chelsea.

Pochettino was sacked after one season, replaced by Enzo Maresca.

Moises Caicedo has revealed that hiring someone outside of Chelsea to analyse his performances and provide him with feedback on how to improve is what led to him turning his form around at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder became the most expensive transfer in British history when he moved to the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. His time with the Seagulls saw him quickly emerge as one of the most promising young players on the planet, so Chelsea wasted no time splashing the cash on acquiring his services.

Unfortunately, his time with the club didn't get off to the best of starts and he struggled to replicate the impact he'd previously had on the south coast as Chelsea struggled throughout the 2023/24 season. Under Mauricio Pochettino, the club had a dire first half to the season and was floundering around mid-table for the majority of the campaign.

Something happened after the new year, though, and both the club and Caicedo himself started to turn things around and show signs of life. The midfielder finished his debut season on a strong note and was very impressive for the final few months. He's now revealed, in an interview with Alfonso Laso Ayala, what caused that improvement, and it wasn't his manager.

Caicedo Hired Someone From Outside of Chelsea

It's a damning indictment of the club's coaching staff

Unhappy with how the season was going, Caicedo's agent hired an individual in February who would work solely with the midfielder and analyse his performances, while telling him what he needed to improve. He would work with the star on his positioning and also help him mentally, with almost immediate results according to the Chelsea star.

"Since February my agent hired a person who reviews my matches and what I have to improve, how to position myself and mentally. It’s helped take pressure off me because I was thinking more about ‘they paid a lot of money for me I have to perform well’. "I wasn’t focused, not showing my level. After my agent hired that person, I started to improve and gain more confidence."

The decision to look outside of the club for that help is a damning indictment on the coaching staff at Stamford Bridge last season, though. One of Pochettino's jobs as manager should have been to help his players and put them in the best possible situations to succeed. He should have had staff available to provide the sort of feedback that Caicedo was so desperate for. It seems to be an area that the side was lacking in, though, and may have played a part in the manager's departure.

Pochettino Left Chelsea After Just One Season

He was replaced by Enzo Maresca

Having been appointed after the 2022/23 season wrapped up, Pochettino lasted just one year at Stamford Bridge before coming to an agreement with Todd Boehly for him to leave. Despite reaching a league cup final, and turning Chelsea's league form around pretty significantly in 2024, the campaign as a whole wasn't deemed good enough by the Blues' owner, and the two ultimately decided that things would be best if the former Tottenham Hotspur man stepped down.

Boehly has since brought in Leicester City's promotion-winning boss Enzo Maresca who guided the Foxes back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last season. Having previously worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, the Italian has been entrusted with the task of steering Chelsea back towards the promised land.