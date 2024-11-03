Key Takeaways Chelsea drew 1-1 against Manchester United, with Moises Caicedo's volley cancelling out Bruno Fernandes' penalty.

Enzo Maresca has transformed Chelsea into a powerful and unpredictable team, capable of shaking up the league’s established order once again. Central to this resurgence is 22-year-old Cole Palmer, whose impressive goal-scoring streak has carried over seamlessly from the end of the 2023/24 Premier League season, making him a constant threat and a key player in Chelsea's climb up the ranks.

However, crediting only the star player for Chelsea's renaissance this season would be a total injustice. Defensively, the team has strengthened, allowing fewer chances and goals compared to last term, and competition for starting spots is at an all-time high. Yet, as they push closer toward regaining Champions League qualification, one player is quietly becoming a casualty of the club's newfound success. In midfield, Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo controlled the central space against Manchester United, with the latter scoring a rapturous equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

As the Premier League's most expensive signing ever, Enzo Fernandez arrived with sky-high expectations; with 32 caps for World Cup and Copa America winners Argentina, fans anticipated he'd make an explosive impact in England’s top flight. However, it’s safe to say he has yet to fully justify his record-breaking price tag, leaving some questioning if he can truly deliver on his costly, £106.8m promise. And while others in his position continue to flourish, he fades into the background increasingly faster.

Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea Future

The Blues look better off without their marquee signing

When Fernandez arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2023, his stock couldn’t have been higher. Fresh off a World Cup victory with Argentina, he was frequently mentioned among the best midfielders of his generation. However, the Blues have struggled in recent years with overspending on players who fail to meet lofty expectations, so much so that they feature three times in the most expensive transfer windows of all time, despite not winning a trophy in that timeframe to show for it.

Neither Frank Lampard nor Mauricio Pochettino managed to unlock his full potential, but Maresca’s arrival sparked new hope that the midfielder would soon demonstrate his true value. After all, he didn’t hesitate to hand Fernandez - who earns £180k-per-week - the captain's armband in Reece James's absence.

But it seemingly didn't take long before a third manager fazed Fernandez out of first-team reckoning. The last time the Argentine started a Premier League game was October 6th against Nottingham Forest, with Caicedo and Lavia both being preferred since. And with the Blues failing to win that game, it only intensified questions about how influential the Argentinian is on his side's winning potential.

Maresca has suggested the reason that Fernandez is no longer in his first-choice team is because of his lack of physicality. "First of all, it’s a matter of balance,” the 44-year-old told the media. “In this moment, Romeo [Lavia] and Moises [Caicedo] give us physicality, strength in the middle.”

“Otherwise, when we play with Enzo, it has to be Enzo with one of Moises and Romeo. Then, when Enzo moves [forward], we struggle a bit in the middle in terms of physicality. It is something that at the moment, Moises and Romeo give us.”

The 23-year-old midfielder started six of Maresca’s first seven Premier League matches, missing only the 1-0 victory over Bournemouth in September due to illness. However, he appears to have lost his starting role to Lavia since the Belgian star’s return from injury.

Maresca's choice is also supported by the stats, which reveal that Chelsea performs significantly better without the former Benfica player in the midfield. According to Sky Sports, the team's win rate is just 32.3% with Fernandez on the pitch, compared to an impressive 84.2% when he’s absent.

Chelsea With and Without Fernandez Since his Debut With Statistics Without 65 Games played 20 21 Wins 16 19 Draws 2 25 Losses 1 32.3% Win rate 80%

Lavia and Caicedo Cement Their Starting Spots

They locked down the middle of the park against Manchester United

Of course, underperforming in a team as big as Chelsea never goes down well with a fanbase of millions of pairs of eyes. This has been seen countless times in the Todd Boehly era already, but the biggest problem that Fernandez now faces is the fact two players in his position are performing better than they ever have done, making the hill he must climb just that much more steeper.

Against Man United on Sunday afternoon, Lavia and Caicedo continued to demonstrate that they deserve to be in the conversation of the Premier League's best midfield duos, with them hailed as 'unreal'. It was the latter, in particular, that showed just how far he's come since his last campaign, netting a thunderous equaliser in order to earn his flowers after his defensive and possession-based work had called on Gary Neville to dub him "the best player on the pitch" for Chelsea.

Moises Caicedo's stats against Man United Minutes 90 Goals 1 Chances created 1 Accurate passes 35/41 (85%) Successful dribbles 2/3 (67%) Passes into final third 5 Ground duels won 9 Tackles won 2/3 (67%)

What's more, Lavia also put in an equally good shift, absorbing the pressure effectively and forming a rock solid partnership with his Ecuadorian teammate for Maresca to build arouns. Meanwhile, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall recently shone in a Europa Conference League game against Gent, and so, naturally, Fernandez is falling down the pecking order faster than a house of cards. As costly as leaving him out of the team may be from a business point of view, money is anything but a concern to the Blues' ambitions on the pitch, and, as things stand, it is Caicedo and Lavia that hold all the aces.

Fernandez was able to make a cameo at Old Trafford, as he came on with 20 minutes left to play. However, his performance perfectly summarised his current predicament, as he won none of his tackles, and lost all of his ground and aerial duels, while his general eye test results rendered a player who no longer looks to have the match sharpness nor appetite for Premier League football. If he wants to get ahead of his peers moving forward, he has to up his game.