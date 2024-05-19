Highlights Witness Moises Caicedo's incredible goal for Chelsea against Bournemouth, a moment of pure magic on the final day of the season.

The Premier League's most expensive player, signed for £115 million, shocks with an outrageous strike from the halfway line.

Caicedo's unexpected long-range goal showcases his hidden talent, marking a season-defining moment for the tenacious midfielder.

Moises Caicedo scored an outrageous goal for Chelsea against Bournemouth on the final day of the 2023-24 season. The Ecuador international, 22, found the back of the net with a magnificent strike from the half-way line to put the Blues 1-0 up at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League’s most expensive player of all time, who cost Chelsea an eye-watering £115 million to sign from Brighton in August 2023, ended his debut campaign with the west London outfit with a moment of magic.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto could only clear the ball as far as Caicedo after the Brazilian came rushing out of his box to prevent a Raheem Sterling goalscoring opportunity. The ball fell kindly to Caicedo just inside the Chelsea half, but nobody would have predicted what was to follow.

Video: Caicedo's Sensational Goal vs Bournemouth

He won't score a better goal for Chelsea

Not known for his goalscoring prowess, the tenacious midfielder scored his first Chelsea goal on the final day of the season with his remarkable long-range effort. He’s unlikely to strike a ball as sweet throughout his entire career - and you can watch it in all its glory below:

Footage has emerged showing how the goal looked from behind Caicedo, and it's well worth checking out. Watch below:

Per Opta, Caicedo's goal is the furthest scored in a Premier League game since Wayne Rooney for Everton in November 2017 (57.7 yards v West Ham).

There have been some sensational goals scored in the Premier League this term - including Alejandro Garnacho's magnificent overhead kick for Manchester United against Everton - but Caicedo's long-range rocket will certainly be part of the conversation when it comes to deciding which strike deserves the honour or being crowned Goal of the Season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moises Caicedo's goal was scored from 50.5 yards - the fifth-furthest goal by an outfielder on record (since 2006-07).

Chelsea Ending Season on a High

Blues on course for fifth straight league win

Caicedo’s 17th-minute goal put in-form Chelsea on course for a fifth successive Premier League victory. The Blues have looked revitalised in recent weeks and the pressure has subsequently been alleviated from manager Mauricio Pochettino’s shoulders following wins over Tottenham, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

It also left Chelsea on the brink of securing a sixth-placed finish at the end of what has been a turbulent season for the Blues, which would earn them a cool £46.7 million in prize money.