Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo hasn't quite lived up to his price tag since his move to Stamford Bridge, and journalist Dean Jones has outlined what the problem might be with the Ecuadorian, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a tricky start to life in west London for Caicedo, and the excessive fee Chelsea paid for him could be a hindrance.

Chelsea news - Moises Caicedo

Caicedo signed for Chelsea from fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of £115m, as per Sky Sports. The 21-year-old, who is earning £150k-a-week at Stamford Bridge, has endured a difficult start to his Chelsea tenure. The Ecuadorian midfielder has started twice in the Premier League, featuring in three games in total, as per FBref. On his debut, Caicedo gave away a late penalty to allow West Ham United to secure a 3-1 victory over their London rivals, whilst he also lost possession in the middle of the park at the weekend, gifting Anthony Elanga the chance to score the winner for Nottingham Forest.

There's no doubt, considering the performances he produced for Brighton, that Caicedo should eventually come good, but Chelsea fans may have been hoping for more of an immediate impact. However, the concern could be that Marc Cucurella's situation was almost identical, joining from the Seagulls and struggling to perform for the bigger club. Now, journalist Jones has discussed Caicedo's start to life at Chelsea.

What has Jones said about Caicedo and Chelsea?

Jones has suggested that the hefty price tag could have heaped unrealistic expectations on Caicedo's shoulders. The journalist adds that Caicedo has been making errors that we wouldn't expect to see from a player of his quality.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm sure that Caicedo will get up to speed and that he will be a good signing for Chelsea. But I don't think there's any denying that his early performances have been below par. A problem that he's got now is that he's got a £115m price tag attached to his name, and with that comes a certain expectation of the levels of his performance, and he hasn't been meeting them. It's not even that he hasn't been meeting them generally, it's that he's been making errors and also not been doing things that are expected of him."

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

What's next for Chelsea and Caicedo?

Caicedo isn't the only player underperforming at Chelsea, and it was always going to be difficult for Mauricio Pochettino to quickly turn things around with so many new players to contend with. The Blues currently sit in 12th place in the table, but with such a young squad, Todd Boehly is looking to build a side with a long-term plan. There's no doubt improvements are needed at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea fans may just have to be a bit patient this season. Caicedo is one of many young talents in the Chelsea squad who will simply need time to adapt to new surroundings under Pochettino this campaign and beyond.