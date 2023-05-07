Arsenal's interest in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo hasn't disappeared, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium, despite recently signing a new contract.

Arsenal news - Moises Caicedo

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal made a £70m bid for Caicedo in the January transfer window, which was rejected.

In March, Caicedo then signed a new deal at Brighton, but he could still leave the club in the summer.

The Ecuadorian midfielder spoke about his failed move to the Emirates Stadium shortly after the Gunners' bid was rejected.

He said: "[But] it was tough. At the beginning, when I didn’t end up going, lots of people would make fun of me on Instagram. People treated me badly. I didn’t check my social media because it would hurt me to see things. I’d seen a lot of Arsenal before knowing that there was a possibility of me signing for them."

Football Insider have reported that Arsenal are still keeping tabs on Caicedo after their failed move for him and could reignite their interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Now, Jacobs has confirmed that Arsenal's interest hasn't gone away as we edge closer to the window opening.

What has Jones said about Caicedo?

Jones has suggested that Arsenal's interest in Caicedo hasn't disappeared, but it will be interesting to see how Brighton deal with the situation.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "With Caicedo, the interest hasn't just disappeared either, having placed a £70m bid for the midfielder. It's going to be interesting to see what Brighton do, because Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister both signed new contracts, which protects their value."

How has Caicedo performed this season?

Caicedo has been on of Brighton's most impressive players this term.

The 21-year-old has started 28 Premier League games this campaign, scoring once and providing an assist, as per FBref.

The Seagulls midfielder has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.13 in England's top flight, and has the ability to control the game whilst also breaking up play effectively.

Video: Moises Caicedo's midfield dominance

Caicedo averages three tackles and 1.6 interceptions per game, whilst also completing 88.9% of his passes, according to WhoScored.

To perform at such a high level at his age is so impressive, and it's no surprise that Arsenal remain interested in him.