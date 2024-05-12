Highlights Moises Caicedo has criticised since moving to Chelsea in the summer of 2023, with some labelling him a flop.

However, the midfielder has been quietly turning his career around at Stamford Bridge, and his recent performance against Nottingham Forest was described as a 'masterclass'.

Caicedo has been impressively solid for Chelsea over the past few months, and has plenty of time to continue developing in west London.

A lot has been made of Moises Caicedo's move to Chelsea. The midfielder burst onto the scene at Brighton and Hove Albion last season and became one of the most sought-after talents in world football. There were numerous clubs chasing his signature last summer, including Liverpool, but it was the Blues who managed to secure his signing and bring him to Stamford Bridge.

He didn't come cheap, though, with Mauricio Pochettino's side spending £115m to get the deal done. It was a massive fee and broke the British record for the largest transfer fee in the process. Joining a Chelsea team that was in a state of turmoil, the desire was for Caicedo to come into the side and turn things around.

That wasn't immediately the case, and after a disastrous debut, he initially struggled to replicate the form he'd shown with the Seagulls a year earlier. Caicedo was labelled a flop and many regarded the £115m spent on him to be a big waste. Things are changing, though. Over the last few months, the Ecuadorian has found his feet. He's been quietly turning in some solid performances in the middle of the park for Chelsea, and it has largely gone unnoticed.

His showing against Nottingham Forest has forced people to take notice, however. Fans have labelled his performance against the Midlands club a 'masterclass' as the Blues came from behind to pick up all three points. The performance was the icing on the cake of what has been a fine few months, and he can no longer be considered a flop.

Caicedo Was Brilliant Against Forest

He set up the Blues' equaliser and then played a key role in their winner

The last few months have seen Chelsea embark on a decent run of results. The club have actually been one of the best sides in the Premier League in 2024, but they found themselves struggling against Forest at the weekend. Former Blues man Callum Hudson-Odoi put Nuno Espirito Santo's side 2-1 up in the 74th minute with a well-taken curling effort.

The lead didn't last long, though, as Raheem Sterling, fresh off the bench, replicated the Forest man's goal, by pulling something similar off for the Blues in the 80th minute, but it was Caicedo who set him up nicely for the strike. Two minutes later, the midfielder played an absolutely sublime first-time ball over the top of the opposition defence to find Reece James on the right flank. The full-back then floated a ball across the face of the Forest goal and Nicholas Jackson nodded it home for the winner to save Todd Beohly from a potential embarrassment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moises Caicedo is in the top 10 of tackles (84) made in the Premier League this season

Caicedo was influential for both goals, and it showed just how impressive he can be going forwards. He wasn't just influential offensively, though, and was just as superb defensively for his team. With three interceptions, two clearances, two blocks and a tackle, he was a nightmare for the Forest midfield and was regularly on hand to disrupt their attacks. He was so good, in fact, that a compilation of his highlights in the game has surfaced online.

Moises Caicedo's match statistics against Nottingham Forest Assists 1 Key passes 2 Pass accuracy 92% Tackles 1 Clearances 2 Blocked shots 2 Interceptions 3

Caicedo Has Been Impressive For a While Now

He's been consistently solid for months

Caicedo's masterclass against Forest was far from a one-off. The 22-year-old has been churning out solid performances for quite some time. Over his last six appearances for Chelsea, the midfielder has an average WhoScored rating of 7.44, and that's even with his poor showing against Arsenal included. Going all the way back to Boxing Day, there have only been six games out of 18 where he didn't pick up a rating that was over 7.00, highlighting how brilliant he's been on a consistent basis.

Going further back, he's averaged 3.38 tackles a game over his last 13 appearances for the Blues, alongside 1.38 interceptions and 1.15 clearances. It's been an incredible run for the star and his new-found form has played a huge role in Chelsea's success over the last few months. He's only going to keep getting better too.

At just 22 years old, there are still plenty of years ahead of him to continue developing and there's a strong chance that once all is said and done, his £115m move to Chelsea will be looked at as almost a bargain, and far from the massive flop that he was initially labelled.