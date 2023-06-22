Chelsea are advancing in negotiations to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino will have to bring in reinforcements this summer to improve on Chelsea's catastrophic season.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

The Ecuadorian midfielder, who was described as 'world-class' by his former coach, looks set to leave Brighton this summer, and manager Roberto De Zerbi has accepted the fact.

Towards the end of last season, he said: “I think it can be the last game for Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo at Brighton. I am really sorry because they are two great players but the policy of Brighton is like this. It is right that they can leave, to play at higher level."

Mac Allister has now completed a move to Liverpool, and Caicedo could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

The Athletic have reported that Chelsea are keen on signing the 21-year-old, who could cost in the region of £100m.

It would be a bit of a surprise if Chelsea paid the full asking price, as £100m for a young player with minimal experience in the Premier League seems a little farfetched.

However, with Todd Boehly spending over £600m since taking over at Stamford Bridge, it's difficult to completely rule it out.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Caicedo?

Romano has suggested that Chelsea are now advancing in negotiations for Caicedo and are readying an offer to send to Brighton.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah I think the idea is to continue also on Caicedo deal. Let's see whether that's going to be this week or next week. Chelsea want to bid for Caicedo, Chelsea are advancing in negotiations on personal terms.

"The exchange between Chelsea and Caicedo's camp is very positive."

Would Caicedo be a good signing for Chelsea?

If Chelsea can haggle the fee down and agree a deal closer to his market value, it would be an excellent signing.

Last season, as per WhoScored, no Brighton player managed more tackles or interceptions per game than Caicedo.

N'Golo Kante has now officially left the club and Mateo Kovacic is edging closer to a move to Manchester City, so Caicedo could be the man to come in and partner Enzo Fernandez in midfield.

It's clear that Caicedo wants to leave the club and Brighton have accepted he will depart, so Chelsea will be hoping they can negotiate a fairer price.

Caicedo isn't the only player who Chelsea are progressing with, as Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson looks set to seal his move to Stamford Bridge.