Highlights Molly Caudery was left heartbroken after her early Olympic exit.

Despite a stunning British record in pole vault, Caudery failed to make the finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

A sports finance expert predicts Caudery's future is worth over £10 million, with opportunities in modelling and other endorsements.

Team GB pole vault star Molly Caudery admitted that she was heartbroken during an emotional interview following her shocking early elimination at the 2024 Olympic Games. The 24-year-old held high hopes of an impressive showing in Paris after being touted as a future star of the sport.

However, after looking to lay down a marker that was 0.35 more than the rest of the competition, Caudery failed all three of her attempts and was sent packing after her first go. Afterwards, the young star admitted that it was not the Olympic experience that she was hoping for but would look to learn from her mistakes.

Caudery Unsure Why She Failed 4.55m Attempt

The 24-year-old holds the British record of 4.92m

Speaking to the BBC in the immediate aftermath of her failure to make the pole vault final, Caudery was at a loss for words over why she failed to complete a vault that should've been comfortable for her:

"It’s honestly heartbreaking. Not the experience I was hoping for and I am so sorry for everyone back home. I wish I could have done better, but I am going to try learn from this and I will take everything I can from it. "I felt great, the best shape of my life. I didn’t feel too nervous I love a big crowd. I don’t know why, but it wasn’t my day.

Ahead of the games, Caudery had smashed the British record in the event, clearing 4.92m at World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze. She had beaten teammate and former Olympic bronze medalist Holly Bradshaw, whose previous record stood at 4.90m.

Caudery Set to Earn 'in Excess of £10m'

A sports finance expert believes the 24-year-old could maximise future earnings

Despite the disappointment this time around, the infectious athlete is expected to become one of the stars of British athletics in years to come. Caudery, who also holds a degree in sports science, is expected to become worth more than eight figures in the future, according to financial expert Rob Wilson, who said:

"Most athletes have alignments with other sectors - where philosophy and skills meet. For Molly, the connections with modelling present unique marketing opportunities for endorsing products and propelling her own personal brand forward. "Success at the Olympics helps activate these opportunities, but more importantly, if she comes across on camera well, and can generate interest in herself, then brands follow.

"If she maintains her sporting commitments, as with Keely, we would be talking about earnings in excess of £10m. If linked to modelling and its associated industries, this figure could be ten times that."

Caudery is already beginning to expand her career outside the sport, as she is currently signed to a modelling agency, as well as being sponsored by the likes of Adidas.