Molly McCann suffered a second consecutive defeat at UFC London last weekend, but she has since come out swinging on social media.

The Evertonian came to home shores looking for a response after losing to Erin Blanchfield in the US at the back end of last year.

It was a venue that had brought her success in the past, but she came up against a tough opponent in Julija Stoliarenko, who was notorious for her ground game.

And it eventually became a difficult night for the home favourite, whose fortunes changed after a raucous walk to the octagon.

Molly McCann suffers brutal first round loss

'Meatball' made a lively ring walk in the night's co-main event as she was roared on by the British crowd who were hopeful she could reverse her fortunes.

And it looked like a positive start for the flyweight who was holding her own when the pair were on their feet as they traded and looked to work each other's styles.

However, it quickly turned into an uphill battle for McCann who was taken down by Stoliarenko who wanted to assert her dominance on the ground.

It looked to be an escapable sequence for the Briton, but she quickly found herself on the receiving end of an infamous Stoliarenko armbar, which is a familar sight for the Lithuanian's opponents.

It quickly became a devastating manoeuvre as she wrenched the home favourite's arm before McCann quickly saw no option but to tap out.

WATCH: Molly McCann taps out in UFC London defeat

The referee promptly halted the fight in the opener and McCann was handed her second defeat in two fights as her time at flyweight looked to be coming to an end.

Her opponent was sent into wild celebration after leaving the strong crowd stunned, while the British hopeful walked off with a dejected reaction after congratulating her rival.

It looked unclear what the 33-year-old would do next in the immediate future, but things were starting to look bleak for the contender.

Molly McCann's defiant first message after loss

It was a tough night for McCann who left the octagon and remained silent after the defeat, with her opponent attending the post-fight press conference.

She received a large amount of criticism online from UFC fans, who even suggested that she gets preferential treatment due to her star power.

However, the UFC flyweight has since issued a lengthy statement on social media condeming the criticism and setting a new plan.

She wrote on Instagram: "I have always had the toughest road and journey in life, that’s just the Molly McCann way, and I’m okay with that.

"The highs are the highest and the lows, well I don’t think I have words that do the pain and hurt justice. But dare to dream ay!

"We have one more adjustment to make, and I believe that will make all the difference in the world, the smallest in the division makes it tough when the opponents are so much bigger. So for me it’s time to drop and face the girls who are the same size!

"And to all the keyboard warriors who’ll give me down the banks and want to tell me about my self go ahead, I’m living my dream EVERY SINGLE DAY, I’m winning in life, the best teams around me, the best promotion in the world."

Molly McCann weight switch plan

McCann now intends to drop to strawweight with the UFC crown currently held by Zhang Weili.

She is currently way away from the top ten but will have to work extremely hard to rise in the division by putting together a win streak.

There are some big fights in the division if she is able to make any rekindled rise to the summit including against Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas, but she is currently a huge gap from any title run.

It will be a return to the drawing board with it currently unclear when she intends to return to the cage.