Molly McCann gave an emotional message after announcing her retirement from the UFC, explaining why she decided to hang up her gloves once and for all.

The 34-year-old announced her retirement from the MMA world after losing to Brazil's Alexia Thainara during the recent UFC Fight Night, bringing an end to a career that saw her emerge as a star for the UK, being the first Englishwoman to win in the UFC. The flyweight and strawweight combatant spent 10 years as a professional fighter in the cage, but has decided to pursue a new chapter in life.

After her first-round loss, McCann revealed her decision and gave her parting comments in a post-bout interview, unable to hold back her feelings and tears in a heart-tugging moment. She explained that after all the effort it took to come back from her leg fracture suffered over half a year ago, to lose the way she did to Thainara was a good indication that she had reached the end of her journey in the sport.

"When I broke my leg last year, it took me everything to get back, and it was really hard for my body to… I’m not a spring chicken. To be outmanoeuvred in the first round, I’m not good enough to be in there. And that is OK.

Molly McCann's professional MMA record 22 fights 14 wins 8 losses By knockout 6 0 By submission 1 4 By decision 7 4

"I’m not here to make up the numbers, I’m here to win, and if I’m not winning, and I fight like that, I don’t deserve to wear the gloves, in my opinion. This is the best of the best in the world, and it doesn’t matter what I’ve done in my past and where I’ve taken this sport."

Molly McCann Proud of MMA Career

She ends her career with a professional record of 14-8

While the honour of becoming a UFC champion evaded her, McCann can still call herself a champion after having won the women's flyweight championships for the SNA and Cage Warriors series. Her final record as a professional caps off at 14-8 , and 'Meatball' felt proud of how far she went and what she accomplished.