Molly McCann was left stunned after being submitted by Julija Stoliarenko in the first round in her latest UFC London appearance.

'Meatball' had a good record at UFC London events coming into the bout with two wins under her belt, but was looking to respond from her first round defeat to Erin Blanchfield at the end of last year.

Stakes were high for McCann, but she went into the contest as the significant favourite against her opponent Stoliarenko, as the Evertonian looked to breathe new life into her flyweight career.

What had happened previously on the night?

Earlier in the night Lerrone Murphy continued his winning streak with a points victory over Joshua Culibao, before Jai Herbert fell to defeat when going the distance against Farez Ziam.

Also in a packed card, Paul Craig pulled off a sensational stoppage of Andre Muniz with a vicious ground-and-pound which sent fans into a frenzy in London.

Molly McCann in the early stages

An epic entrance preceeded the feature bout with McCann whipping the crowd into a frenzy with a trademark entrance of Jamie Webster.

The fight began at a frantic pace with McCann trying to judge the distance early on as the pair traded blows on their feet.

It was then taken to the ground with Stoliarenko initially getting the better of the exchange and what was to happen next was simply incredible.

The devastating finish

The Lithuanian showed her frightening talent and locked in her infamous arm bar just as McCann appeared to be looking to escape.

It was instantly locked in and left McCann in a frightening position, by which she decided to tap out and land her second consecutive defeat at flyweight.

Just a matter of minutes for her talented opponent who sent the O2 arena into stunned silence, as the Lithuanian star celebrated wildly in front of the subdued crowd.

Post-fight analysis

During a post-fight interview, the eventual victor said: "I expected that, and I also expected to finish her. You can look at my record.

"I will do whatever next, I don't care, and I want to say thank you to Molly because she is a f***ing warrior. England should be proud of her."

McCann walked away from the cage looking dejected, but made time to salute the crowd who had willed her on despite the difficulty of the task.

Tom Aspinall wins the main event

Aspinall attempted to rekindle the atmosphere inside London's O2 arena as he came on in the night's feature attraction after McCann's shock defeat.

And in a quickfire finish to the night, it was he who also picked up a sensational win in front of the home crowd who were desperate for a lift at the end of the show.

Tybura immediately found himself out of his depth, and was buzzed by two big shots which got the crowd on side.

WATCH: Tom Aspinall's emphatic stoppage

And then a huge combination saw Tybura put flat on his back, and the Briton wasted no time in clambering on his rival and unloading a vicious ground-and-pound.

The referee then called a halt to the contest, with Aspinall making a huge statement ahead of a potential fight against the winner of Cyril Gane v Sergei Spivak.