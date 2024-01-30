Highlights CM Punk suffered a triceps injury at the Royal Rumble, potentially caused by a move from Drew McIntyre, forcing him to be out of action for several months.

Despite the injury, CM Punk showcased his strength and determination by making it to the final two of the Rumble before being eliminated.

WWE's plans to position CM Punk as a contender for Seth Rollins' world heavyweight championship at WrestleMania 40 have been ruined due to his injury.

CM Punk tore his triceps at the 2024 Royal Rumble this past weekend, which could force him to be out of action for 4-6 months. Since returning to the WWE last November, this was CM Punk’s first televised or streamed event, but it sadly had an unfortunate ending for ‘The Best in the World.’

It is speculated that Punk’s injury occurred after a DDT from Drew McIntyre, which subsequently left him clutching his right arm and rolling over to the corner of the ring to get the attention of the officials immediately after it happened. However, despite the serious injury, he still managed to be one half of the final two of the Rumble, before being eliminated by eventual winner Cody Rhodes, who won his second consecutive Rumble match in the process.

This is not CM Punk’s first time acquiring this injury, however, with the wrestler previously tearing his right triceps during AEW’s All Out 2022. The previous injury came after his brawl with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in AEW, which kept him out of action from September 2022 to June 2023.

Video: The moment CM Punk sustained his injury

CM Punk sought assistance immediately after it happened

New footage has since emerged of a distraught CM Punk telling referee Jessica Carr that he was injured while holding his right arm and looking very uncomfortable while in the ring. It also looked as if he said “my triceps” to the referee when clinching his arm. In the footage, the fighter looked defeated, but also highlighted his strength and class to continue with the event despite the injury.

WWE's plans for CM Punk ruined

It was looking likely that Punk would have feuded with Seth Rollins

It had been reported that WWE were making plans to position CM Punk as one of the potential upcoming challengers for Seth Rollins’ world heavyweight championship. It was predicted that Punk would have competed and been victorious in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match in order to set up the match with Rollins. From this, the two stars would have clashed as headliners for the world heavyweight championship at WrestleMania 40 to settle the grudge.

This injury will be very frustrating for CM Punk and a tough pill to swallow, especially as he's been very vocal and honest about his dream and desire to one day headline WrestleMania. After returning to the company at the backend of last year, it was looking likely that 2024 and 'Mania 40 would finally be his chance, but sadly, that's been taken away from him once again.

Punk has had a decorated WWE career, which has seen him become a two-time WWE champion and a three-time world heavyweight champion, but the wrestler has never managed to main event WrestleMania.

There has been a lot of bad blood being built between the two fighters, with Rollins claiming to hate Punk with ‘every fibre of his being’ after his dramatic departure from WWE over 10 years ago. Rollins has also unfortunately suffered an injury recently, tearing his MCL and meniscus, but is still expected to feature at WrestleMania 40.

Undoubtedly, this injury will put a halt to the planned-out Superstar match-up between the two, and whether this opportunity will come up again is unknown. However, after the harsh reaction from Drew McIntyre on Monday Night Raw, this could open up the door for another new grudge match for Punk once he fully recovers.