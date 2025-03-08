New behind-the-scenes footage from the latest season of Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive has revealed exactly what happened when Kimi Antonnelli was informed he would be a Mercedes driver for the 2025 season.

Last August, Mercedes broke the news that Antonelli would be replacing seven-time world champion and new Ferrari driver, Lewis Hamilton, behind the wheel for the team. A one-year contract was signed by the Italian after spending six years with Mercedes' Junior Team.

New Series of Drive to Survive Captures Beautiful Moment

Kimi Antonelli's live reaction to being named a Mercedes driver was filmed

The seventh season of Drive to Survive was released on Friday on Netflix, with the popular and critically-acclaimed sports documentary series focusing its latest batch of new episodes on the events of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

In the latest season of the show, Antonelli is seen spending time at his home when he is put through to a video call with Mercedes Team Principal, Toto Wolff, and other team staff. The footage shows Wolff telling the 18-year-old: "We've organised a call to break the news that you are a Formula 1 Mercedes driver next year."

The teenager is seen reacting with pure shock to the announcement and struggles to even put words together before simply stating: "Thank you. Oh my God. That's great news." Wolff then reassured the new Mercedes driver, saying to him: "We have super confidence in you. We are super happy, and we will do this together."

After Antonelli receives the life-changing news from Wolff, footage shows the heartwarming moment he embraced his parents and told them of the extraordinary decision that Mercedes had chosen him as one of their drivers for the 2025 campaign.

First 5 races of the 2025 season Round Grand Prix Race weekend 1. Australian GP 14th of March to 16th of March 2. Chinese GP 21st of March to 23rd of March 3. Japanese GP 4th of April to 6th of April 4. Bahrain GP 11th of April to 13th of April 5. Saudi Arabian GP 18th of April to 20th of April

Antonelli further reflects on the news in the Drive to Survive footage, mentioning: "It feels good to be honest. It's something I've dreamed of since I was a kid."

By trusting someone so young and in the early stages of their professional racing career, Wolff and Mercedes evidently have plenty of faith in Antonelli and will have been impressed by his development in the junior set-up. Antonelli will race alongside George Russell in 2025, with the British star set to go into his fourth Formula 1 season with Mercedes.