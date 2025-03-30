The exact moment at which Liam Lawson started to lose his grip on his young career at Red Bull Racing has been revealed. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Lawson would immediately be demoted to the Racing Bulls team in favour of Yuki Tsunoda after only two races of the 2025 season.

Red Bull management has been catching plenty of flack for how they handled their drivers, especially on the back of having cut ties with Sergio Perez in controversial fashion at the end of the 2024 campaign. Lawson had a nightmare run with the team, failing to score a single point after two rounds of the season, finding himself at the back of the field, while teammate and defending champion Max Verstappen has been fighting a lonely battle for podiums in a tricky RB21.

That Verstappen, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport, is also having problems says a lot about the technical challenges that the Milton Keynes-based team have faced in recent weeks. However, that wasn't enough to save Lawson, even though Verstappen reportedly argued that he should be given more time.

Related Christian Horner Releases Statement After Red Bull Demote Liam Lawson Red Bull have demoted Liam Lawson after just two races, replacing him with Yuki Tsunoda for the Japanese Grand Prix.

When Things Started to Go Wrong for Liam Lawson at Red Bull

The 23-year-old was axed just weeks into the new season