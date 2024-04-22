Highlights Antony goaded Coventry's players while Harry Maguire showed his class by consoling his opponents.

Marcus Rashford received some rough treatment from his own supporters after another underwhelming display.

Bruno Fernandes was clearly unhappy with Coventry's goalkeeper in the penalty shootout, approaching him after scoring from the spot.

Manchester United may have reached the FA Cup final but they will want to forget about how they got there fairly quickly. Erik ten Hag's side required a penalty shoot-out to get past Coventry, despite having been leading the match 3-0 in the 70th minute.

Rasmus Hojlund scored the decisive spot-kick in the shoot-out to set up a repeat of last year's final against Manchester City. It is the first time that back-to-back FA Cup finals will have been contested by the same two teams since 1885.

With six goals in the game between United and Coventry, there was obviously no shortage of drama at Wembley, and we've picked out some of the moments you might have missed during the match...

Contrasting Celebrations

Maguire shows class but Antony doesn't

Harry Maguire reacted to the conclusion of the shoot-out in the way that fans would have expected him to, given the circumstances. The former United captain walked over to his defeated opponents and shook their hands, congratulating them on their remarkable journey to the last four and no doubt the fight they put up in the semi-final itself.

Antony, meanwhile, showed why he isn't the most popular player in English football as he turned to the Coventry players and cupped his ears following Hojlund's penalty, as if United beating a Championship side in the manner they did was somehow an achievement worthy of gloating about.

Garnacho's Reaction to Being Taken Off

Youngster was substituted again

Alejandro Garnacho could not hide his frustration at being withdrawn with United 3-0 up. The Argentine winger looked surprised when he saw his number on the fourth official's board in the 66th minute, before trudging off the pitch while shaking his head.

Garnacho has only completed a full match once in his last eight appearances and his disappointed reaction followed an apology he made to Ten Hag in midweek for 'liking' tweets criticising the manager after he was substituted at half-time against Bournemouth.

United were leading at the time Garnacho was withdrawn in three of their last four matches (3-2 vs Chelsea, 2-1 vs Liverpool, 3-0 vs Coventry) and failed to win any of them in regulation time.

Fernandes Unhappy With Coventry Goalkeeper

United skipper was goaded before stepping up

United captain Bruno Fernandes scored coolly in the shoot-out and had some choice words for Coventry goalkeeper Bradley Collins, who had tried to put Fernandes off prior to him taking the spot-kick.

It is not clear what Fernandes said to Collins but he was clearly not impressed, and made that known as he approached the six-yard box to speak to the stopper after sending him the wrong way.

Fernandes took United's fourth penalty in the shootout as the Red Devils recovered from Casemiro missing their first, with Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen and Hojlund each also finding the net from 12 yards.

Hojlund Celebrates Alone

United players too embarrassed to join in

Rasmus Hojlund's celebration after his tie-deciding penalty was understandable given he was the player who scored the goal but, Antony aside, his United teammates didn't fancy celebrating with him too much.

After walloping the ball into the bottom corner, Hojlund ran towards the United fans who were situated behind the goal and pumped his fists before turning around to see that the majority of his teammates were back on the halfway line, consoling the Coventry players who had contributed so much to the match.

Hojlund has scored 13 goals for United this season but the last of those came over two months ago. United fans of sound mind know that he is virtually blameless for that barren run, though, given his lack of service.

What Ten Hag Did After Coventry 'Winner'

Manager statuesque in technical area

Erik ten Hag is on borrowed time at United and, had Coventry's 121st-minute goal not been ruled out for a marginal offside in the build-up, he might well have been waking up as a United manager for the final time on Monday morning.

Footage captured by Manchester Evening News journalist Steven Railston showed Ten Hag motionless on the touchline as Coventry's players celebrated what they thought was the winning goal from Victor Torp.

Ten Hag presided over an encouraging first season in Manchester but his second campaign has been a regressive one, with United currently 16 points outside the top four and effectively out of contention to qualify for the Champions League.

Rashford's Relationship With Fans Deteriorates

Forward booed once more

Marcus Rashford was among the best players in the world at one stage last season and his drop in form has been alarming to say the least. The England forward has tallied just eight goals in all competitions this season having scored 30 times last time around. Rashford was withdrawn against Coventry after 90 minutes, with Amad coming on in his place, and there were audible boos at Wembley from United's supporters.

After the match, Rashford was filmed limping through the mixed zone, suggesting he may have been carrying a knock during the game, but that footage drew little sympathy from United's fans online, many of whom were willing him to miss future matches.