Red Bull took P1 and P2 in the final practice session of the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

There have been suggestions that this Sunday's race could be the first this season without a Red Bull driver on the top step of the podium, with them potentially a little more vulnerable in qualifying thus far this campaign compared to in the race.

Indeed, at a track where qualifying is all-important given the lack of overtaking opportunities that are on offer during the GP, the line of thought was if someone could beat the Bulls to pole position we might well get a different outcome at the chequered flag on Sunday afternoon than we have at every other event so far this season.

Going into qualifying later this afternoon, though, they are looking once again strong and it is going to take some effort from someone to beat them to P1.

In FP3, Max Verstappen was fastest from team-mate Sergio Perez, though Lance Stroll was not far behind in the Red Bull and he'd certainly create quite the story if he could repeat, or improve, that performance in a few hours from now.

Carlos Sainz was the fastest Ferrari, bouncing back nicely from his crash in FP2, whilst Lando Norris was fifth-quickest - another strong practice session for him after a good showing yesterday.

They were ahead of Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc, whilst Lewis Hamilton, Esteban Ocon, and Valtteri Bottas completed the top ten.

For Hamiliton, the session ended in disappointing style as he slid into the barriers at Mirabeau, leaving his car needing hoisting away and the session to be red flagged.

The fortunes of George Russell were not much better, meanwhile, with him in P11 ahead of Kevin Magnussen, who had to stop the car out on track.

His team-mate Nico Hulkenberg was 13th ahead of Fernando Alonso, who'll surely be higher come qualy, whilst Yuki Tsunoda and Zhou Guanyu went quicker than fastest rookie Logan Sargeant, who put in a quicker lap than team-mate Alex Albon and then fellow rookies Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries.

Right now Red Bull have to be considered favourites for the front row, then, and it seems as though it's perhaps only Ferrari and Aston Martin who are going to be able to get in their way.

Qualifying begins at 3pm UK time.