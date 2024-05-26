Highlights The Monaco Grand Prix is a pricey event, with food and drink costs far exceeding usual sporting event prices.

While fans may express frustration at the high cost of refreshments, Monaco is known as a playground for the wealthy.

Ultimately, attendees pay a premium to experience the glamour and extravagance of the Monaco Grand Prix, making it a unique event in F1.

The Monaco Grand Prix is always a spectacle in the F1 calendar, a race that even time stops to appreciate. 78 of the most highly anticipated laps in racing, with race craft and strategy very often being rewarded.

Drivers and fans alike look forward to this race unlike any other, which makes it the most expensive race to watch, miles ahead of any other. The main reason celebrities from all over flock to Monaco like no other. The glitz, glamour, and riches of the Monagasque coast are one of the most beautiful sights in sport. And yet, despite all of this, it seems that even the food is set to be at a price unlike any other.

Food Prices at the Monaco Grand Prix

£17 for a salad has blown fans' minds

Close

As far as food at sporting events goes, for obvious reasons, it tends to be more expensive. Normally, it doesn't tend to be too much more expensive, it's usually justified. However, and more often than not, there aren't many complaints about that. It's often universally accepted, and welcomed within those communities.

Monaco may be taking this a bit far, however. On track, the spectacle is certainly worth the price. Off track, £8.50 for a pint of beer and £17 for a salad perhaps isn't the best way to entice potential customers.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: A Caeser Salad at the Monaco Grand Prix will set you back £17.

The prices of refreshments certainly angered fans during Free Practice 1, with the Principality offering a breakfast omelette salad for £13, an espresso and croissant combination at £5, and an orange juice at £6. The prices are ridiculous, but at the end of the day, if you go to the Monaco Grand Prix, you pay for the pleasure, not just for the ticket, but for the refreshments and food as well.

As for the lunch menu, you could buy a cheeseburger with fries for £15, chicken fingers with fries for £13, and £4 for a side of chips. Alcohol would also be expensive, with fans paying £13 for an Aperol Spritz, champagne, and other beverages, £8.50 for a wine, and £8 for a Corona or Desperados.

Even more expensive than that, there was pizza on sale for £17 and even carpaccio for £20, which some may argue crosses the line for prices.

Fans may be expecting a more filling meal for those sorts of prices, but at the end of the day, the fans aren't usually staying there for an entire day, and if they can afford to stay for the day, then they can usually afford to pay for the food. More often than not, Monaco is a playground for the rich, which can justify the high prices to some extent. It may be harsh on the casual racegoer, but the Monaco Grand Prix isn't labelled as a cheap race to watch, and therefore it can be argued that they aren't doing anything wrong. They are just doing their job at bringing in a profit for a race that is extremely expensive to hold every year, and yet always an impressive one. It isn't like any other race for a reason. You pay for a ticket, you pay for an event, and that is exactly what the Monaco Grand Prix is.