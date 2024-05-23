Highlights Enjoy the ultimate luxury at the Monaco Grand Prix with the high-end "Ultimate Package" at over £10,000 per person.

Indulge in fine dining, VIP suites, and drinks with F1 legends for a truly extravagant experience.

For a more affordable option, consider the historic race "Premium Package" starting at just €3,295 for a taste of Monaco racing.

At the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, there are six packages available for purchase to watch the race live through Senate Grand Prix, a motorsport hospitality company. The “2024 Season Opener” is the cheapest option, starting at a paltry €4,275 per person.

The most expensive option, though, will set punters back anything from €11,900 per person. This “Ultimate Package” includes a viewing location, drinks with Formula 1 legends, catering, and much, much more.

Monaco Grand Prix 'Ultimate Package'

This extremely luxurious package will set fans back over £10,000

The four-day package includes some of the most luxurious hotels and dining experiences, with prices going up to €18,050 to stay at the Metropole Hotel. With airport shuttles costing €450 per journey, there is also money to be spent just getting to and from Nice airport.

The highlight of the weekend comes on Sunday, where the package includes a viewing platform at the Midi Terrace VIP suite in the Hotel Hermitage. With views of the harbour and giant screens to watch the action, it certainly beats watching it on the telly. The package also focuses on the food and drink available during the weekend, with some of the most expensive fine-dining options available. On the Sunday, there will be a buffet with premium dishes like beef en croute and lobster. On the Saturday, a place at the Ermanno Palace VIP suite is available, which offers a panoramic view of the circuit just past the tunnel exit.

There is also a party in the Port-Caffe Milano. With live music and a three-course dinner, it will be hard for any guest not to over-indulge and make it to the Sunday without a somewhat sore head. On top of the already packed food and drink offerings, there is also the option to purchase entry to extra yacht cocktail parties on the Friday and Saturday evening.

One of the unique offerings of the ultimate package is the ‘Drinks with F1 Legends’ event. In the past, this has featured drivers like Mark Webber, David Coulthard, Paul di Resta, Martin Brundle, and Allan McNish.

This package is provided by Senate Grant Prix, who offer luxury packages for multiple races on the Formula 1 calendar. For the Silverstone Grand Prix, though, the “Paddock Club” tickets for the weekend start at £6,500 per person. This experience includes a pit lane walk, as well as an open bar with champagne hospitality. A photo on the podium is also included on the Saturday. This does not include hotels; however, it does highlight the fact that the Monaco Grand Prix is the most grandiose on the circuit, bringing the mega-rich to the French principality for the weekend.

In fact, many Formula 1 drivers live in Monaco outside of the racing season. Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc is one of them.

For a cheaper experience of a Monaco racing weekend, the historic race may be a better option. The “Premium Package” starts from just €3,295 – a fraction of the Formula 1 weekend. While some will flock to Monaco for the Grand Prix, the vast majority will still have to make do with their personal lounge suite in the comfort of their own home, with a buffet of whatever might be in the fridge by the end of the weekend.