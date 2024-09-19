FC Barcelona will hope they can continue their perfect start to the 2024-25 season under new manager Hansi Flick when they travel to face AS Monaco on Thursday at the Stade Louis II in the opening UEFA Champions League match for both clubs.

The Blaugrana have exceeded expectations with five straight victories in La Liga action to the tune of 17 goals scored and only four conceded. And Barcelona are not just winning — they're entertaining fans, which is a far cry from last year's team under Xavi Hernandez. Under Flick, the team has showcased a free-flowing, high-pressing attacking style with playing time given to many of the youth products from the club's famed La Masía program. The German coach's philosophy has so far proven a perfect match with the club's ethos.

But they get set to face their toughest opponent of the season thus far, and one that has already defeated them just a few weeks back. Barcelona hosted AS Monaco for the annual Trofeo Joan Gamper preseason match and the French club handled Barcelona with relative ease, winning 3-0 thanks to three second-half goals by Lamine Camara, Breel Embolo and Christian Mawissa (highlights below). The loss set a low bar for a Barcelona team that appeared still to be in transition, but their perfect start has since erased memories of that preseason finale.

If not for a stoppage time penalty awarded against them, AS Monaco would also have a perfect record after four matches in French Ligue 1 action. But the eventual 1-1 draw against Lens has been the only blemish in an otherwise stellar start — which includes three shutout victories — in the second season under Austrian manager Adi Hütter.

Monaco Lineup vs Barcelona

Blaugrana are beset by injuries, while Monaco are at full strength

Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

The biggest question facing Monaco's Austrian manager Adi Hütter (photo above) is whether 20-year-old Lamine Camara or 28-year-old Aleksandr Golovin accompany Swiss international Denis Zakaria in central midfield.

Camara got the nod in the preseason Joan Gamper Cup matchup, and Hütter also opted for a two-forward setup in that match. But French media are projecting a 4-2-3-1 against Barcelona this time with Embolo as the lone striker and American striker Folarin Balogun on the bench.

Monaco Lineup Projection (4-2-3-1, left to right): Philipp Köhn (GK) — Caio Henrique, Mohammed Salisu, Thilo Kehrer, Vanderson — Aleksandr Golovin, Denis Zakaria — Eliesse Ben Seghir, Takumi Minamino, Maghnes Akliouche —Breel Embolo.

Philipp Köhn (GK) — Caio Henrique, Mohammed Salisu, Thilo Kehrer, Vanderson — Aleksandr Golovin, Denis Zakaria — Eliesse Ben Seghir, Takumi Minamino, Maghnes Akliouche —Breel Embolo. Monaco Subs Projection (11): Yann Lienard (GK), Jordan Teze, Christian Mawissa, Wilfried Singo, Kassoum Ouattara, Eliot Matazo, Soungoutou Magassa, Lamine Camara, Krepin Diatta, Folarin Balogun, George Ilenikhena

Yann Lienard (GK), Jordan Teze, Christian Mawissa, Wilfried Singo, Kassoum Ouattara, Eliot Matazo, Soungoutou Magassa, Lamine Camara, Krepin Diatta, Folarin Balogun, George Ilenikhena Injured: Edan Diop (let foot fracture), Mamadou Coulibaly (left ACL), Radoslaw Majecki (right ankle)

Barcelona Lineup vs Monaco

Pair of 16-year-olds in the matchday squad for Barça

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick will hope to get his club's Champions League campaign off to a strong start despite injuries to seven starting-caliber players. Summer signing Dani Olmo and revelation Fermin Lopez were the latest to join the list. Gavi and Frenkie de Jong have begun doing training work, but are not yet ready for action. However, Ansu Fati has recovered and could see his first minutes of the 2024-25 season against Monaco.

The rush of injuries required the call-up of two recently turned 16-year-olds from La Masia (youth teams) to the first-team squad: midfielder Guille Fernández and forward Toni Fernández, who are cousins. Earlier this month, Toni became the youngest scorer in the history of Barcelona's reserve side Barça Atlètic.

Barcelona Lineup Projection (4-2-3-1, left to right): Marc-André Ter Stegen (GK) — Alejandro Balde, Iñigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsí, Jules Kounde — Eric Garcia, Marc Casadó— Raphinha, Pedri, Lamine Yamal — Robert Lewandowski

Marc-André Ter Stegen (GK) — Alejandro Balde, Iñigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsí, Jules Kounde — Eric Garcia, Marc Casadó— Raphinha, Pedri, Lamine Yamal — Robert Lewandowski Barcelona Subs Projection (12): Iñaki Peña (GK), Ander Astralaga (GK), Andrés Cuenca, Sergi Dominguez, Gerard Martin, Héctor Fort, Guille Fernández, Pablo Torre, Ansu Fati, Toni Fernández, Pau Víctor, Ferran Torres

Iñaki Peña (GK), Ander Astralaga (GK), Andrés Cuenca, Sergi Dominguez, Gerard Martin, Héctor Fort, Guille Fernández, Pablo Torre, Ansu Fati, Toni Fernández, Pau Víctor, Ferran Torres Injured (7): Fermin Lopez (right thigh), Dani Olmo (right hamstring), Gavi (right ACL), Frenkie De Jong (right ankle), Ronald Araujo (right hamstring), Andreas Christensen (left Achilles), Marc Bernal (left ACL)

Barcelona vs Monaco History

There have only been two Champions League matchups

Prior to Thursday's showdown, these clubs have only met twice before in the UEFA Champions League and those two meetings came in the same tournament.

In the 1993-94 edition, Barcelona and Monaco were drawn in the same group and faced each other home and away, with Barcelona winning both matches 2-0 and 1-0.

It's been five seasons since AS Monaco last played in the opening stage of the Champions League. The French side finished in last place in their 2018-19 Champions League group, but in subsequent seasons they either failed to qualify via their French Ligue 1 finish (17th in 2018-19, 9th in 2019-20, 6th in 2022-23) or they got tripped up in the Champions League preliminary rounds (in 2021-22 vs. Shakhtar Donetsk and in 2022-23 vs. PSV Eindhoven).

Meanwhile, Barcelona are playing in their 20th straight Champions League tournament, last failing to qualify in 2003-04 due to a disappointing sixth-place finish in Spanish LaLiga play the season before. They have either won LaLiga or finished as runners-up in 19 of the last 21 seasons with two other third-place finishes. That was always enough to earn a ticket to the Champions League.