Can FC Barcelona continue their rampant start to the 2024-25 season under new manager Hansi Flick? That's what many will be watching for when they travel to face AS Monaco in a tasty UEFA Champions League match at the Stade Louis II Stadium on the French Riviera.

Barcelona have put on a show for their fans with an attacking style of play that has produced plenty of goals, but AS Monaco are a talented side that are second in France's Ligue 1 after finishing as runners-up last season behind PSG. And Monaco handily beat Barcelona 3-0 in the final preseason friendly for both teams prior to the start of the new campaign.

This should be Barcelona's stiffest test of their opening stretch, and making it extra difficult is the fact that they will be without several starting-quality players who are injured. They will rely on 17-year-old star winger Yamine Lamal and veteran forward Robert Lewandowski to put the team on their back, and hope their younger players from the club's academy can live up to the moment.

Monaco vs Barcelona Odds

Barcelona are road favorites in a match projected to deliver goals

The strong start in La Liga has contributed to Barcelona sporting -154 odds to win at the Stade Louis II. And their goal-scoring exploits mean that the betting market is anticipating a relatively high-scoring affair with the Goal Line set at 3.25 and both teams to score at -200.

Monaco to win: +375

+375 Draw: +320

+320 Barcelona to win: -154

-154 Over/Under 2.5 goals: -225 / +175

-225 / +175 Both Teams to Score (Yes / No): -200 / +150

-200 / +150 Spread (Asian Handicap): Barcelona -0.75 / Monaco +0.75

Barcelona -0.75 / Monaco +0.75 Goal Line: 3.25

3.25 Monaco over 1.5 team goals: +162

+162 Barcelona over 1.5 team goals: -225

-225 Barcelona over 2.5 team goals: +150

It's interesting to note that Barcelona and the in-form Lamine Yamal are expected to be the primary drivers of the goal-scoring, but AS Monaco are no slouches in attack with 8.6 expected goals generated in Ligue 1 (second only behind PSG) and their 68 goals last season — also under manager Adi Hütter — was also only second to champions PSG.

Monaco vs Barcelona Prediction

The Ligue 1 side should give Barcelona a good game

AS Monaco are healthy, they're off to a strong start, and they have the confidence of a 3-0 friendly win over Barcelona in August. They will be excited to face a team of Barcelona's caliber on the big stage and it's hard to believe they would be awed by the moment.

This level of play is a step up for a Barcelona side that has only faced opposition in La Liga that was mid-table quality at best. And their injury crisis is not to be discounted when handicapping the match.

Prediction: Monaco 1-1 Barcelona

Monaco vs Barcelona Picks and Best Bets

Betting ideas for what could be a tighter match than predicted

It's easy to get caught up in the Barcelona hype with all the goals and spectacular play that has marked these first few weeks of the season. But Monaco are talented, well-organized, and have the benefit of having played against Barcelona just a few weeks ago.

It would be sensible to expect a tighter match than the recent Barcelona results would have many believe.

Monaco Double Chance (win or draw): +120

Last season in Ligue 1, Monaco lost only 3 of 17 home games, and thus far in 2024-25 they have won both games at the Stade Louis II. While the environment at their stadium is not intimidating, Monaco are not a team that lose that often on their turf.

Total Goals Under 3.5: -138

There have been several high-scoring matches in the Champions League, but these are two teams that so far in 2024-25 have shown they defend well. Monaco have allowed just 3.2 expected goals against in their four league matches (2nd lowest in Ligue 1), while Barcelona's 4.2 expected goals against in five matches in Spain are third lowest there.

Barcelona Over 5.5 Corners: +100

When matches have been more competitive with a shot disparity of six or fewer or a possession percentage less than 55 percent, Barcelona has managed corner totals of 5, 6, and 6 in those three matches. They had 6 corners in the preseason match against Monaco.

Barcelona's highest corner totals were 8 against Valencia (63 percent possession and +11 shots advantage) and 10 against Real Valladolid (70 percent possession and +19 shots advantage). It'd be a surprise if we were in that orbit of corners in Thursday's match, but six could be within reach.