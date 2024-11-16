Key Takeaways Monaco has never had a professional national football team despite potentially being allowed one.

The country is a tax haven, which means very few nationals live there.

They have had an amateur team over the years, even competing in an unofficial World Cup in 2006.

Monaco is one of the most famous countries in the world. While small – the second smallest, to be precise – it is a nation full of history and intrigue. Situated on the south coast of France, it is considered a tax haven because of its favourable laws and policies.

It means some of the wealthiest celebrities around the globe – often including countless F1 stars – move there to stop paying taxes to their home nation. It's clever, albeit controversial, and means Monaco is always in the news. This is the case for the main football team in the area as well, AS Monaco, who have excelled in Europe over the years and produced one of France's greatest-ever players, Kylian Mbappe.

However, while the nation has played uncompetitive matches in the past, it is not a member of UEFA or FIFA. We have outlined everything you need to know about Monaco's reasoning, as the area on the beautiful south coast of France, despite being home to one of Ligue 1's best sides, ignores international football professionally.

Why Monaco Doesn't Have a Professional National Team

The size of the nation has never made it a realistic outcome

Monaco has never considered becoming a UEFA or FIFA member — and, while the official reason has not been outlined, it's clear to see why. They are one of just two sovereign European states (along with the Vatican City) that do not have a license with the football organisation.

One of the main reasons for this is due to Monaco's population. Just under 39,000 people live in the second-smallest nation in the world, which already means they have a small group of talent to deal with. However, under closer inspection, just under 10,000 of them are Monegasque nationals.

San Marino, seen as one of the worst footballing nations in the world, has over 30,000, so it wouldn't put Monaco in good stead if they decided to create a professional football team. Monaco is home to countless non-nationals due to, as previously mentioned, their tax policies. They do not collect personal income tax or capital gains taxes, whilst there are also no property taxes in Monaco. They eliminate taxes on dividends paid by local companies and do not charge a general corporate income tax, either.

Alongside their small population and taxing policies, Monaco also has historically close ties to France, which means they have never felt the need for their own national team. The Franco-Monégasque Treaty, most recently updated in 2002, guarantees full independence to Monaco, but they work closely with one another. It means any youngster who excels in Monaco whilst playing football typically plays for France.

They last played in 2017

Despite not having a professional national team, Monaco has experienced the joys of international amateur football over the years. Founded in 2000, they played their first match against Gibraltar, now a professional international side, and lost 5-0. However, they picked up their first win a year later against Tibet.

Most notably, they played in the 2006 Viva World Cup — an international association football tournament for teams unaffiliated with FIFA. It was held five times, in the early 2000s, with Monaco walking away as runners-up in 2006. Held in Occitania, it was an inconsistent tournament for Monaco, who won their opening two group matches before losing 14-0 to Sapmi. After finishing second, they were forced to face Sapmi again in the final, losing heavily once more, this time 21-1.

Monaco's 2006 Viva World Cup Results Round Result Group Stage Monaco 3-0 Southern Cameroons Group Stage Occitania 2-3 Monaco Group Stage Monaco 0-14 Sapmi Final Sapmi 21-1 Monaco

Since then, Monaco have played 11 friendlies, winning just three times. All three of these victories came against Vatican City, but they have not played since 2017. It's unclear why matches, albeit just friendlies, have not taken place in recent years, but the COVID-19 Pandemic was bound to have a negative impact.