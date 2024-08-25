Leeds United fans will be hoping that they can keep the majority of their squad together ahead of the remaining days of the transfer window as they aim for a promotion push back to the Premier League - but one star they could lose is defender Max Wober, with the Austrian being linked with a loan move back to Borussia Monchengladbach after spending last season at the German outfit.

Wober signed for Leeds from RB Salzburg back in January 2023 after some solid outings for the Austrian Bundesliga giants, but after just 16 Premier League appearances saw the club relegated to the second-tier, he hasn't featured in the league since. A loan spell at Gladbach went relatively well, and it showed Wober's quality and a report from Sky Germany states that he could be on his way back to the club with a deal in the offing.

Monchengladbach 'Working' on Leeds Wober Move

The defender has not been prominent for the Whites

A report by Sky Germany reporter Marlon Irlbacher states that Monchengladbach are working on another loan deal that would see Wober move back to Borussia Park on a loan deal - with the defender keen on a return.

Wober spent last season on loan at the Bundesliga club following Leeds' relegation to the Championship, scoring twice in 25 league games as they narrowly avoided the relegation play-off in the top-flight by a single point, winning just seven of their league games.

Max Wober's Premier League statistics - Leeds squad ranking, 2022/23 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 19th Clearances Per Game 4 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 4 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.6 =10th Interceptions Per Game 1.7 3rd Match rating 6.63 =5th

Despite a season of hardship, Gerardo Seoane's men are keen on another move for the Austrian defender, with the feeling being mutual given that Wober 'can imagine' playing for Monchengladbach again, as he is currently not a regular player at Elland Road despite his credentials elsewhere. However, there have been no negotiations between Leeds and Gladbach as of yet, meaning that he remains in West Yorkshire for the time being.

Wober, who pockets £35,000-per-week at Elland Road, would be a great player to have for Leeds this season with his experience in other divisions. At just 26 years of age, Wober has already featured in the Eredivisie, Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga and with 28 caps for Austria, the defender would be a steely addition to Leeds' back line alongside Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu.

Leeds Can't Afford Defensive Sales

Wober could be vital in their climb back up to the Premier League

The summer transfer market has been a tough one for Leeds fans to endure with prodigy Archie Gray being sold to Tottenham Hotspur, Crysencio Summerville moving on to West Ham United and Georginio Rutter seeking pastures new at Brighton - whilst Glen Kamara, Diego Llorente, Marc Roca and Robin Koch have also departed the club after unceremoniously disappointing spells at Elland Road.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wober won three consecutive league and cup doubles in Austria from 2019 to 2022.

There have only been four major incomings with the likes of Rodon, Jayden Bogle, Largie Ramazani and Joe Rothwell all joining the club. If Wober goes, having been described as a 'leader' by Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund, defensive replacements will be paramount to their success in the Championship this season.

A rocky early start has now seen them pick up five points from three games after Friday evening's win over Sheffield Wednesday and if Leeds can get a decent run of form going, they will need to rely on the players they've got beyond Friday's deadline if they are to secure promotion back to the top-flight at the second time of asking.

