Aston Villa president of football operations Monchi has confirmed that the club have an interest in Real Madrid sensation Arda Guler while speaking to Radio Marca.

The Turkey international is considered to be one of the brightest talents in Europe and has shone for Real Madrid over the last two seasons since joining from Fenerbahce.

However, the 20-year-old has struggled for regular game time in recent times under Carlo Ancelotti and that has seen rumours flying about his future at the club beyond this season. And speaking to Marca, Monchi admitted that Aston Villa have an interest in the playmaker.

Aston Villa Interested in Arda Guler

Monchi admits he's keen on Turkey star

Guler was linked with a move away from the Bernabeu in the January transfer window, with several Premier League sides keen.

Aston Villa signed Donyell Malen, Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford in the attacking positions during the transfer window while Guler stayed in Spain to compete for minutes, but Monchi has admitted that he did take a liking to the Turk.

“I know him well because he is a player that every sporting director has followed during his time in Turkey. “He is a player who fulfilled a series of requirements and who could be attractive for Aston Villa because we were looking for that position. It’s not the same position as Marcos Asensio, but more or less we are looking for that profile between the lines that can play as a 10 and that can even play on the outside coming inside. “To me he seems to be a player with very good technical conditions, and I also think he has personality, he shows it when he plays for the national team. There he takes on roles that are not associated with his age. “Unai is a coach who has historically helped players grow. There are players like Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio who have grown since Unai arrived,” Monchi explained. “Coming here improves the player, and that’s our main selling point, beyond offering a project that’s fighting for the top eight in the Champions League, that wants to continue growing, and that wants to continue playing in Europe.”

Described as 'ridiculous', Guler netted for Turkey during their international clash with Hungary over the weekend and clashed with Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai on and off the pitch.

With no final decisions made on whether or not Rashford or Asensio's loan deals are to be made permanent, and some question marks around Malen's future despite only recently joining, this is one to keep an eye on ahead of the summer window.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 26/03/2025.