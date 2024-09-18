Amadou Onana has enjoyed an outstanding start to life at Aston Villa. He scored on his debut against West Ham United and opened the scoring again at Leicester City two weeks later, in addition to impressing both on and off the ball in the centre of midfield.

However, there could be even more still to come from the Belgian in his new surroundings, given Unai Emery and Monchi always intended to pair Onana with Boubacar Kamara - and the Frenchman is now closing in on a return to fitness.

When that midfield partnership eventually takes to the field, there will be plenty of hope that they can elevate Villa to even greater heights than those they scaled last term.

An Expensive Acquisition

Pundits including Paul Scholes suggested Aston Villa had paid too much for Onana

Villa's decision to pay £50million for Onana - thereby making the midfielder the club's record signing - was largely met with surprise and attracted some criticism. Several pundits, including legendary Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes, felt the fee was excessive based on what they had seen from the player at Everton and with Belgium on the international stage. Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Scholes said...

"I don't really see the Onana thing. I didn't see it while he was at Everton, I didn't see it at Belgium either. When they said £50m for him I just thought, 'Ooh, that sounds a little bit too much.' Look, Emery being the manager that he is, he might get something out of [Onana]. It might be a club that suits him - I don't know. But, where I'm stood now, £50m for him just seems like a lot of money."

Making the Midfield a Priority

Villa identified the holding midfield role as key this summer

After the end of last season, Villa head coach Emery, president of football operations Monchi and director of football Damian Vidagany sat down to discuss the club's needs in the transfer market - and a holding midfielder was highlighted as the key position to reinforce. Speaking to The Athletic, Monchi described a new No.6 as "the priority".

That need became desperate following the eventual sale of star midfielder Douglas Luiz to Juventus. However, while Boubacar Kamara's injury was a significant factor in dialling up the urgency of a new defensive midfield recruit, his impending return brought with it a unique conundrum. Villa would have to sign a player capable of filling in for Kamara during his absence but also one who would be able to play alongside him. Those narrow specifications led the Villa hierarchy to Onana.

"When Kamara comes back, we need a player who can play with him. When Kamara is not here, we need a player who can play alone. When Onana is not, Kamara can play."

A Crazy Week for Onana

The 23-year-old has experienced a mixture of highs and lows in the last seven days

Last weekend, Onana faced off against former club Everton at Villa Park for the first time since leaving the Toffees - and the experience will likely have left him with mixed feelings.

Villa did eventually run out 3-2 winners, but they went two goals behind - the first as a result of an error from Onana himself. The midfielder was caught dawdling on the ball by former teammate Dwight McNeil, who picked the Belgian's pocket and surged forward before finding the bottom corner to open the scoring. To make matters worse, Onana was forced off at half-time with an injury and will have been relieved to watch his new teammates bail him out by completing the comeback.

That performance came after criticism of his display for Belgium during the international break in which his passing was described as 'substandard'. Onana's mood will surely have improved markedly on Tuesday, however, when he netted the first Champions League goal of his career in a 3-0 victory over Swiss side Young Boys.

Next for Onana

How Kamara's return will affect the Belgian

Earlier this month, Villa announced that Kamara had returned to training. A return date has not been specified, but the former Marseille academy graduate is closing in on a comeback, leading to the question of how his return to the side will affect Onana.

The Belgian's aerial presence and astute tackling convinced Emery of the midfielder's ability to screen the defence effectively on his own, but his goalscoring form since arriving suggests he has more to offer going forward than he ever displayed at Everton. When Kamara regains full fitness and can offer an additional level of security in midfield, Onana may be afforded more freedom to burst forward in the hopes of turning his purple patch in front of goal into a regular habit of troubling the scoresheet.

Amadou Onana's 2024/25 Premier League Stats Minutes Played 270 Goals 2 Tackles 6 Aerial Duels Won 8 Percentage of Aerial Duels Won 53.3%

In that sense, the best part of Villa's plan for Onana - using him in conjunction with another holding player - hasn't even come into fruition just yet. Considering Villa are already going well domestically and in Europe, it will be intriguing to see what performance levels the team can reach once both powerful midfieldrs are in the side.