Highlights ESPN will be the main home for Monday Night Football for the 19th consecutive year, with select games appearing on ABC and ESPN 2. The latter features the alternate Manningcast.

The 2024 MNF schedule begins on September 9, with the New York Jets visiting the San Francisco 49ers.

The NFL can flex Monday night games from Weeks 12-17.

For the 19th consecutive NFL season, ESPN will serve as the main network for Monday Night Football. Several games will also be simulcast on ABC, which will also have a few select exclusive broadcasts during the 2024 campaign.

ESPN2 will also air several alternate telecasts with the highly popular Manningcast featuring Super Bowl-winning brothers Peyton and Eli Manning.

As per usual, the 2024 Monday Night Football schedule features several high-profile matchups, including the Week 1 battle on September 9 between the New York Jets and the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

The Jets, of course, also opened the 2023 season on MNF. But while Gang Green scored a wild 22-16 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills, they famously lost Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending Achilles injury after just four offensive plays.

The injury essentially killed any chance the Jets had to reach the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2010, and they ultimately finished 7-10, marking their eighth consecutive losing season. They'll face a tough test against the Niners, who are coming off a 12-5 season and their fourth NFC Championship Game appearance in five years.

Let's have a look at the rest of the Monday night slate.

A look at the 2024 MNF schedule as it currently stands

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coverage for MNF begins with ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, which will now feature Jason Kelce, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Eastern, with most kickoffs scheduled for roughly 8:15.

The lead broadcast team for game coverage will once again be the award-winning duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, with Lisa Salters handling duties on the sidelines. If the "B" is necessary, Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, and Louis Riddick will typically be in the booth, with Laura Rutledge on the sidelines.

Before we get into the full schedule, it should be noted that the NFL can flex Monday Night Football games at its discretion in Weeks 12-17. It should also be noted that there is no Monday nighter in Week 18. However, ESPN will air a doubleheader on Saturday, January 4.

With all that out of the way, here's the complete 2024 Monday Night Football schedule, which includes doubleheaders in Weeks 3, 4, 7, and 15.

2024 Monday Night Football Schedule Week Date Matchup 1 9/9/24 New York Jets @ San Francisco 49ers 2 9/16/24 Atlanta Falcons @ Philadelphia Eagles 3 9/23/24 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Buffalo Bills 3 9/23/24 Washington Commanders @ Cincinnati Bengals 4 9/30/24 Tennessee Titans @ Miami Dolphins 4 9/30/24 Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions 5 10/7/24 New Orleans Saints @ Kansas City Chiefs 6 10/14/24 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets 7 10/21/24 Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 10/21/24 Los Angeles Chargers @ Arizona Cardinals 8 10/28/24 New York Giants @ Pittsburgh Steelers 9 11/4/24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Kansas City Chiefs 10 11/11/24 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Rams 11 11/18/24 Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys 12 11/25/24 Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers 13 12/2/24 Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos 14 12/9/24 Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys 15 12/16/24 Atlanta Falcons @ Las Vegas Raiders 15 12/16/24 Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings 16 12/23/24 New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers 17 12/30/24 Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers 18 1/4/25 TBD Doubleheader