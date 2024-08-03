Highlights Chelsea in the Rodd Boehly era have made over £180.5m from selling academy players.

Recent sales like Ian Maatsen & Omari Hutchinson highlight Chelsea's use of the loan market to boost player value before selling.

Chelsea's academy is the most profitable in England with £296.5m made from 28 player sales between 2014-2023.

In the Todd Boehly era at Chelsea, the Premier League club have made plenty of headlines with their transfer activity. After all, since BlueCo bought the Blues in 2022, they've splashed over £1bn on new incomings.

With that, has come the pinch of profitability and sustainability regulations (PSR). As such, to help balance the books – beyond selling hotels to sell to themselves – the west London outfit have had to find another way to bring in income.

One of the most effective ways of doing this is by selling academy players. When offloading homegrown talent, clubs are able to book that in the accounts as "pure profit". Essentially, because the club didn't spend a transfer fee on bringing the player in, the money made on outgoing academy sales can be banked in their entirety.

Amid links to Atletico Madrid, Conor Gallagher is the latest academy player on the market who might bring in a big fee – which may explain why he's been banished from first-team training. He could bring in the club £34m of profit if he moves, which would be another notable fee made on an academy sale.

But Gallagher certainly wouldn't be the first Cobham talent to depart in the Boehly era.

Chelsea Academy Sales Under Todd Boehly Player Sold To Transfer Fee Mason Mount Manchester United £55m Ian Maatsen Aston Villa £37.5m Lewis Hall Newcastle £28m Omari Hutchinson Ipswich Town £20m Tino Livramento Southampton (then to Newcastle) £17.5m (from sell-on clause) Ruben Loftus-Cheek AC Milan £15m Billy Gilmour Brighton £7.5m

How Much Chelsea Have Made in Academy Sales Under Boehly

Around £180.5m so far

In total, Boehly and co have amassed around £180.5m from various sales of players who came through the academy. While this isn't quite enough to balance the books from that outlay of £1bn+ on new signings, it's certainly gone somewhat to helping.

The two most recent sales have been Ian Maatsen and Omari Hutchinson. Both highlight Chelsea's ability to use the loan market to increase the value of their players. Maatsen won promotion with Burnley before making a Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund, helping him catch the eye of Aston Villa, who stumped up a notable fee of £37.5m this summer.

Hutchinson was snatched from the Arsenal academy in 2023 and played just once in the Premier League with Chelsea before heading to Ipswich Town. Like Maatsen, he starred in the Championship, earning promotion before sealing a big-money move in June 2024.

Last summer, the big story was around Mason Mount. The much-loved Cobham graduate swapped Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford, much to the anguish of many Blues. From a less emotional point of view, however, this represented great business as he brought in around £55m – only Eden Hazard and Kai Havertz have ever been sold for more.

The sale of Tino Livramento shows the value of inserting sell-on fees for youngsters. He initially moved to Southampton in 2021 for just £5m but when he joined Newcastle two years later, Chelsea banked an extra £17.5m.

Chelsea Have The Most Profitable English Academy

£296.5m made in sales between 2014 and 2023

As mentioned before, the pure profit nature of these sales gives the club a huge boost. And Chelsea lead the way in the Premier League on this front, with the most profitable academy in England (per CIES as of January 2024), behind only Benfica, Ajax, Lyon and Real Madrid in the world.

In terms of academy players sold between 2014 and the end of 2023, Chelsea offloaded 28 players, raking in a total of £296.5m. Since then, they've added to likes of Maatsen and Hutchinson to that lift, while the aforementioned Gallagher could also move on.

That said, not everyone is pleased with this way of running a club. Maheta Molango, the chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association, described the loophole that encourages the sale of youth talent as “nonsensical”. In June, he told the press:

“How can it make sense that due to the rules you end up selling an academy player? It doesn’t make sense for the club either because this is part of your identity, part of what makes the club what it is. You end up with nonsensical situations that meet the rules but are counterproductive for the players, but also for the club and also for the fans. Fans want to see their academy players, those are the ones who make you dream that create that bond with the club. This is why the governance of football needs to change.”

So long as rules remain as they are, it seems this practice will continue – even if it means selling fan favourites to rival clubs.

Figures via TalkSport and Transfermarkt (as of 03/08/24).