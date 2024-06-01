Highlights Despite English teams' lack of success, all eight sides in UEFA tournaments earned significant prize money for the season.

Manchester City and Arsenal received the most out of all eight teams after their runs to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Aston Villa had the deepest European run among English teams but received the least prize money as they played in the lowest-ranked competition.

After English teams flourished in European competitions in 2022/23, the most recent season proved to be less memorable for Premier League teams. None of the eight sides competing in UEFA tournaments were able to book their place in any of the three finals, with Aston Villa going the furthest.

It marks a step backwards in some ways, as no club was able to follow up on Manchester City's and West Ham's respective triumphs in the Champions League and Conference League. All English sides in Europe's premier competition found themselves eliminated by the quarter-final stage. Nevertheless, all eight teams have walked away from this season with a significant chunk of cash in their pocket.

The Mirror calculated how much prize money all eight teams pocketed from their efforts in UEFA competitions this season, sums which could be added to transfer war chests for the 2024 summer window. Even Manchester United, who had a terrible run in the Champions League, have that silver lining to cling to.

Champions League Prize Money

City collect fourth-biggest share in competition this season

Prize Money Made by English Teams in the Champions League Team When they were eliminated Prize Money Manchester City Quarter-Finals £74.2m Arsenal Quarter-Finals £63m Manchester United Group Stage £41m Newcastle United Group Stage £21.4m

Despite no English teams getting into the last four of the competition, the quartet still managed to walk away with a total which nearly reached £200m. Over half of that, though, was earned by Man City and Arsenal, the two teams who went the furthest in the competition.

The Cityzens were ultimately eliminated on penalties by eventual finalists Real Madrid, and they could have earned much more had fortune been on their side that night. Nevertheless, thanks to their coefficient after winning the tournament in 2023, Pep Guardiola's side still earned the fourth-biggest share of prize money out of all teams.

That is also why Arsenal pocketed a smaller sum, despite also reaching the last eight. Mikel Arteta's side, back in the Champions League for the first time in several years, were knocked out by Bayern Munich, but their record in Europe in the last decade means they still earned a significant sum.

Incredibly, Newcastle only earned just over half of the total made by Manchester United, despite both teams finishing at the bottom of their group. It was a campaign to forget for both sides, and neither will play in Europe's premier competition due to their league placement this season. United will have to settle for Europa League football, provided Sir Jim Ratcliffe appeases UEFA, while the Magpies won't play any continental football at all in 2024/25.

Europa League Prize Money

Total sum shared between three clubs was just £33.5m

Prize Money Made by English Teams in the Europa League Club When they were eliminated Prize Money Liverpool Quarter-Finals £12.4m West Ham Quarter-Finals £11.8m Brighton Round of 16 £9.3m

Although there was one less English team competing in the Europa League compared to the Champions League, the difference in total prize money collected is astounding. Only £33.5m was collected by the trio, roughly 16% of the total sum shared between City, Arsenal, United and Newcastle.

Of the three teams in UEFA's secondary competition, it was Liverpool who pocketed the most. Used to competing in the Champions League under Jurgen Klopp, their coefficient meant that they still took home more than West Ham. Nevertheless, it could have been even more for the Reds had they not been knocked out by Atalanta, who went on to win the competition in stunning style against Bayer Leverkusen.

The German side were responsible for the elimination of David Moyes' side in the quarter-finals, however. West Ham, despite their struggles in the Premier League, still performed admirably in the Europa League, but could not get past Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga 'Invincibles'. They will also not get to add to their funds next season after finishing outside the qualification spots.

And neither will Brighton. Roberto De Zerbi guided the Seagulls to the top of their group, but they fell in the knockout stages to Roma. The Italian side put five gulls past the English side over the course of two legs, ensuring that their eventual prize money sum only totalled at less than £10m.

Conference League Prize Money

Villa didn't even collect £10m for their semi-final exit

Prize Money Made by English Teams in the Europa Conference League Club When they were eliminated Prize Money Aston Villa Semi-Finals £8.9m

Although Villa ended up progressing further in Europe than any other English team, their achievements occurred in UEFA's lowest-ranked competition, meaning that they received the lowest amount of prize money out of all teams.

Unai Emery's side nearly had a year to remember, coming within a couple of wins of a shot at European glory after some impressive displays in the Conference League. Unfortunately for them, they fell apart against Olympiakos in the semi-finals, losing 6-2 over two legs.

While the exit left many players hurting, they will take great comfort from the fact that they will be playing in a much more prestigious competition in 2024/25. Finishing fourth in the Premier League means that Villa qualified for the Champions League against all the odds. Reinforcements will be needed if they are to progress to the latter stages of the competition, but given how much money there is to be won, even an early exit could still result in the Midlands side taking home money which could massively boost their trajectory as a club.