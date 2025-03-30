Back in February 2023, Manchester City were accused and charged by the Premier League with more than 100 alleged breaches of the leagues financial rules. For the past two years, football fans around the world have been awaiting a verdict, eager to see what punishment Man City will be given should they be found guilty.

However, despite the severity of the case and the attention it has received over the past few years, a verdict has not yet been provided. The outcome of the legal battle between City and the Premier League could be given soon, though, with Pep Guardiola stating in February that he thinks a verdict will come in the next month.

An announcement has been expected

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has now given an update on when a verdict could be reached and shared to the public. In his latest Q&A, Ornstain said: "People have been saying things like ‘imminent’, ‘this week’, ‘tomorrow’ for ages now, and that shows most of us simply don’t know – probably only a small number involved in the process do.

“The expectation at Man City has been ‘spring’, and if that’s the case, we’re into that. However, it’d also mean we could be waiting until late June!

“Plus, as long as we don’t have anything firm from the Premier League, City or other parties privy to the matter, it’s largely speculation and perhaps subject to change.

“Another thing we don’t know is the nature of the announcement. So, will the verdict be as black and white as many are anticipating? Could it be an anti-climax? How much detail will there be to sift through? What are the next steps? Will there be appeals, and if the answer is yes, how long could they take? You suspect this process is nowhere near finished yet.”

How Much Money Man City Have Spent Fighting Charges

They've spent a staggering sum

City chiefs have always been confident they will be able to clear their name and have told both Pep Guardiola and the squad not to worry about the allegations as they are adamant they will be proven innocent. It has now been revealed how much money they have spent attempting to clear their name.

According to the Sun, latest accounts published by City Football Group show that City had spent £30,596,000 on legal fees by the end of the 2023-24 campaign. That figure was an increase of nearly £10.7m on the figure from 12 months before - equivalent to £205,000 per week. It's expected that the bill for this season will surpass that number and be the highest yet.

A large chunk of the money spent may have gone Lord Pannick's way. The highly respected lawyer, who was hired by the club in February last year to lead their legal team, reportedly charges around £5,000 an hour for his services. The amount of money the Manchester club have spent fighting the charges will be worth it should they be cleared of all charges.