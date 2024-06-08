Highlights Many England fans have opted to buy fake shirts due to high prices, costing Nike £6.5m.

Germany has strict laws against counterfeit goods with heavy fines.

The rise in counterfeit kit sales signals a wider issue in football and fan behaviour.

England fans have spent more than £2million on fake shirts ahead of EURO 2024, costing kit supplier Nike a huge sum.

As the cost of buying replica shirts only increases each year, this figure is set to follow the upward trend, with more than 26,000 counterfeit shirts understood to have already been sold on one Chinese wholesale website alone.

The Three Lions kick off this summer's tournament on June 16 against Serbia. But as ever, it is off the pitch that headlines are being produced more frequently.

England Kit Price Rise Causes More to Turn to Counterfeits

Fans would rather wear fakes if it means saving a penny

Fans were left outraged when the latest kit was retailed at £85 - a £20 increase on the shirt that was produced for the last Euros. The Dri-fit player issue version would cost even more - at £125. But several websites sell the counterfeit shirts, which look similar to the version produced by Nike, and they can be purchased for between £10 and £25.

After it was announced that major broadcast companies were clamping down on illegal streams and firesticks that enable fans to watch the Premier League at a cut-price, shirt prices are the latest problem causing many to believe football is evolving from its working-class origin.

According to Betting Sites, Nike have lost out on a minimum of £6.5m in sales due to fans purchasing the counterfeit kits. It is part of a wider issue for the sports manufacturer with research from Futurum Asia stating that counterfeit products constitute 10 percent of Nike's global portfolio. As a result, they lose around $3.6billion (£2.8billion) in revenue every 12 months, according to the Daily Mail.

How German Law Could Catch England Fans Out

Those travelling out to Germany could well suffer as a result of stricter rules

Whilst wearing fake kits is no issue in England, that will not be the same scenario in Germany. In the country hosting this month's tournament, there are strict counterfeit laws. There are specific laws in Germany to combat the spread of fake goods, and they are enforced with the threat of heavy fines.

The German Trademark Act prohibits the distribution, sale, and possession of fake designer goods. The penalties for carrying counterfeit items can reach up to £4,000. German authorities conduct random checks, especially at major transport hubs, which could prove expensive for travelling fans.

Other laws that England fans - as is the case with anyone wanting to make their over to Germany this summer - must be aware of include fines for drinking alcohol in public, jaywalking, littering, and breaking curfew regulations.

Certainly, there will be no repeat of EURO 2020, where England fans live up to their reputation as disorderly football hooligans by further blemishing their final defeat to Italy with the 'storming of Wembley', which garnered worldwide coverage on a day that was supposed to be a celebration of the sport.