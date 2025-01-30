Steven Gerrard's stint as Al-Ettifaq manager has officially come to an end. The former Liverpool legend’s request to part ways by mutual consent was granted on Thursday morning, concluding a 59-game tenure that saw him register 23 wins, 16 draws, and 20 losses.

While success on the pitch eluded the 44-year-old in Saudi Arabia, he’s leaving with a significantly heavier wallet. The Middle East’s lack of Financial Fair Play regulations has already enticed a wave of footballers with lucrative contracts, and the Saudi Pro League now boasts four of the highest-paid players in the world.

Now, with Gerrard’s decision to return to the UK, reports suggest that managers aren’t exactly missing out on financial freedom either. Though his time in charge may have been a misfire on the field, off it, Gerrard has certainly reaped the rewards of the Saudi football boom.

Related 15 Highest-Paid Football Managers in the World (2024) The highest-paid managers in world football have been revealed, with a surprise national team coach topping the list.

How Much Steven Gerrard Earned In Saudi Arabia

The downside of it is that he could be faced with a tax bill upon his return

As reported by the Express, based on his reported £15million-a-year salary, Gerrard has pocketed in the region of £21.9m since taking charge of Al-Ettifaq. This equates to an eye-watering £371,186 per match, or £4,124 per minute of football played in regular time. This is more than Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti's annual salary.

However, upon his return home, he could be hit with a sizeable tax bill. Tax years run from April to April each year. Gerrard was appointed by Al-Ettifaq in July 2023, meaning he was three months shy of completing the 2023/24 tax year once April 2024 rolled around.

Tax years run from April to April each year. Gerrard was appointed by Al-Ettifaq in July 2023, meaning he was three months shy of completing the 2023/24 tax year once April 2024 rolled around. The current tax year will run until April, meaning the former England captain has once again fallen three months short. Under those rules, Gerrard will be forced to pay a staggering 45% of his Saudi earnings in tax if he returns to the UK immediately.

Taking a 45% hit on his total earnings would land the 44-year-old with an unwanted £10m tax bill. But he likely won't be leaving the Middle East with that being his only regret. He secured only 12 victories in 34 league games last season as Al-Ettifaq finished sixth in the Saudi Pro League with exactly half the points total of runaway champions Al-Hilal.

This campaign, they slid backwards in dramatic fashion. Gerrard leaves the club 12th in the table and only five points above the relegation zone, with a negative goal difference and only five wins from their 17 league games.