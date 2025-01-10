Crystal Palace have been hit with a double-edged sword when it comes to the January transfer window - with on-loan Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah being linked with a permanent move to Selhurst Park. However, reports have stated that the club are unsure of a deal due to the fact that they may not be able to afford his wages - alongside the fact that Marc Guehi could go the other way.

Chalobah burst onto the scene at Chelsea in the 2021-22 campaign, scoring three goals in 20 Premier League games for the Blues - but sporadic first-team appearances since saw him record a measly 13 outings in the top-flight last season. He's since been loaned out to Palace amid Joachim Andersen's departure to Fulham, and with three goals in 12 outings, he's shown his worth to Oliver Glasner. But whether he remains in south London will be a tricky test and that could see the Eagles fail to land him on a permanent basis.

Report: Palace May Not Be Able to Afford Chalobah

The Chelsea loanee is on a huge wage at Stamford Bridge

The report by the Daily Mail suggests that Chelsea are planning to use Chalobah as a makeweight in a deal for star Eagles defender Guehi - but a potential deal could stumble over wage issues involving the south London club and their current loanee.

It was revealed earlier this week that Chelsea wanted to sign Guehi in the January transfer window, as they look to cope with another injury afforded to Wesley Fofana that could last until the end of the season - and as a result, Chelsea are interested in a swap deal that would see Chalobah go the other way.

Trevoh Chalobah's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 =13th Goals 3 3rd Clearances Per Game 4.8 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.7 =7th Interceptions Per Game 1.6 3rd Match rating 6.92 3rd

Palace are unwilling to let Guehi leave on the cheap this month despite his contract being set to expire in 2026, and they would prefer a straight fee for their star defender; because even if they were to consider Chalobah as a potential replacement or makeweight for the England star, it's understood by the Daily Mail that Palace would not be able to agree on personal terms with Chalobah,

Chalobah currently earns around £80,000-per-week under Enzo Maresca, and whilst that wage currently isn't entirely out of reach for Selhurst Park chiefs, there are doubts over their wage structure. If Chalobah ends up asking for more money than his current Chelsea contract, that could open up a can of worms financially - and so, whilst the club are open to signing him, they'd rather that didn't include Guehi.

Palace May Be Unable to Hold On to Guehi

The Eagles are a good sized club, but they haven't yet hit that upper echelon

Furthermore, should Chalobah excel on a permanent basis in south London, he would likely ask for a wage increase which Palace could be unlikely to agree to.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trevoh Chalobah has 58 caps for England's youth teams but he's never featured for the senior squad.

Palace are an established Premier League club, but they aren't quite big enough to keep top talents when bigger clubs come circling. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Michael Olise and Yannick Bolasie have all left in the past decade for seismic fees, and whilst Guehi, Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze are still at the club, they could fall into the same category if a club in European competitions comes in for them.

As a result, fans will be on tenterhooks when their stars are linked with other clubs - and unless that changes, they will fail to progress into a European outfit, despite having spent over a decade in the top-flight.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-01-25.

Related Big Crystal Palace Update on Wilfried Zaha Re-Signing Crystal Palace have been linked with a stunning Wilfried Zaha return.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.