Highlights The Chicago Bears aim to overcome a decade of despair against the Green Bay Packers with new additions like defensive end Montez Sweat.

Chicago's losing streak to the Packers reached 10 games in 2023.

Green Bay remained strong despite the departure of four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2023.

Few NFL rivalries have been as one-sided in recent years as the NFC North blood feud between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers.

The new-look Bears are ready to flip the script in 2024. That movement began with a declaration of intent by defensive end Montez Sweat during an appearance on the Green Light podcast hosted by former NFL defensive end Chris Long.

The Bears traded a 2024 second-round pick to the Washington Commanders for Sweat in Oct. 2023. Sweat was a first-round pick by the Commanders out of Mississippi State in 2019.

Four days after the trade, the Bears signed Sweat to a four-year, $98 million contract extension with $72 million in guaranteed money. Now entering his first full season with the team, Sweat is confident the Bears can turn the tide.

I’m letting you know right now, man, I’m not losing to Green Bay this year. I can’t do it, I can’t do it, man. I’m not losing to Green Bay this year. We’ve created a rivalry over there.

Sweat's hyper-awareness of the Bear-Packers rivalry speaks more to its intensity than experience — he's been a member of the Bears for exactly one edition, a 17-9 loss to Green Bay on Jan. 7, 2024.

Can Chicago Turn the Tide in the Iconic NFC North Rivalry?

The Bears are 2-18 against Green Bay since 2014

The last decade has been one of the worst for the Bears in the history of the two teams, which dates back to a 20-0 win by the Bears on Nov. 27, 1921, when they were still known as the Chicago Staleys.

The Bears are 2-18 against the Packers dating back to 2014 and Green Bay is currently on a 10-game winning streak in the all-time series. Chicago hasn't won consecutive games against the Packers since 2007.

Any thought that things might change with the departure of four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets before the 2023 season were short-lived. Rodgers went 24-5 against the Bears in 18 seasons against the Packers, including the last 15 seasons as the starter.

Rodgers only gave way to Jordan Love, who took over as Green Bay's starting quarterback after three seasons as Rodgers' understudy. Love responded by throwing for 581 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions in two wins over Chicago in 2023, which were the first and last games of the regular season.

Comparing debut starting seasons of Packers QBs Stats Jordan Love (2023) Aaron Rodgers (2008) Brett Favre (1992) Starts 17 16 13 Comp/Att (%) 372/579 (64.2%) 341/536 (63.6%) 302/471 (64.1%) Yards 4,159 (7th) 4,038 (4th) 3,227 (9th) TDs 32 (2nd) 28 (4th) 18 (8th) INTs 11 (T-10th most) 13 (T-8th most) 13 (T-14th most) Y/A 7.2 (T-13th) 7.5 (9th) 6.3 (17th) QB Rating 96.1 (11th) 93.8 (6th) 85.3 (6th)

While Sweat will be one of the main reasons things might turn around in 2024, he's not the only one.

Chicago is expected to take USC quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams will also have several new offensive weapons at his disposal. The Bears traded a fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen in March. They also signed Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift to a three-year, $24.5 million contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since the NFC Central changed back to the NFC North in 2001, the Green Bay Packers have won 12 division titles to just four for the Chicago Bears, who haven't won the NFC North since 2018.

While there's good reason to believe the Bears will be better, there's also good reason to believe the Packers will as well. Green Bay upset the Dallas Cowboys on the road in the NFC Wild Card Game and came a hair's breath from defeating the San Francisco 49ers in a 24-21 loss in the NFC Divisional Round.

Regardless, things are setting up for two incredibly competitive competitions between the two long-term rivals in 2024.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.