Montpellier star Becir Omeragic is confident that he can play a crucial role in the Stade de la Mosson-based side's bid to avoid relegation from Ligue 1 after gaining advice from Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji and taking inspiration from four-time Champions League winner Sergio Ramos, he told GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview.

Although La Paillade have found themselves in serious danger of the drop, having suffered 12 defeats from 19 domestic fixtures this season, head coach Jean-Louis Gasset saw his side move to within three points of safety thanks to sealing a vital comeback win over Toulouse last weekend.

Omeragic started the clash in a defensive midfield role and, following goals from Modibo Sagnan and Othmane Maamma after Cristian Casseres Junior put the hosts ahead, has renewed confidence that Montpellier can maintain their top flight status as they prepare to go head-to-head with Lens on Friday.

Omeragic Confident of Staving Off Relegation

Defender adamant supporters can play key role in fight to stay up

Montpellier's victory over Toulouse was a significant confidence-booster, having gone into the contest on the back of losing each of their nine away encounters in all competitions, while it also allowed them to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they overcame high-flying Monaco by the same 2-1 scoreline earlier this month.

Omeragic has been among the first names on the team sheet when fully fit, with him making 15 appearances despite contending with a hamstring issue in October and November, and there is optimism within the camp that staving off relegation is a serious possibility as they gear up for a key run of fixtures.

The Switzerland international, who has been in his current surroundings since completing a move from Zurich in May 2023, is adamant that remaining in the top flight is achievable if Montpellier are backed by their vocal fanbase and those on the pitch can match recent performance levels.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on behalf of Ligue 1, Omeragic said: "We are more than halfway through the domestic season and if we don't believe in ourselves, I don't know who will believe we can get out of the situation we have found ourselves in. We must play our game and take confidence.

"If we play like we have in the last couple of games, I know we will get better and take points. Our supporters are very important because when we have a full stadium, it is like having a 12th man. We know it is a difficult time, but we need the supporters to stay behind us because I'm sure we will get out of our current position."

"It was difficult when I was dealing with my injury at the beginning. I have had two big injuries since I started playing football, but I wasn't out for too long this time. It's tough whenever you come out of the team because you lose that rhythm and need one or two weeks to adapt after the injury. It was also when the new head coach came in, which made it hard."

Having started the season under the stewardship of Michel Der Zakarian, Omeragic returned from the treatment table to find Gasset back in the Montpellier dugout for the third time in his managerial career in October. The 71-year-old has become an iconic tactician since making more than 200 appearances for his hometwon club during his playing days.

He has also bossed the likes of Bordeaux, Marseille and Ivory Coast - while previous spells at the helm of La Paillade came in the late 1990s and 2017 - and it has led to confidence within the dressing room that they are in safe hands as they aim to climb out of the dreaded relegation zone.

"The head coach has a lot of experience," added Omeragic. "He is a good guy, and we have been learning a lot from him. He was also with a big team before us, having been at Marseille, and has been passing on his own experiences on how to play our football as we have had a difficult time this season."

Omeragic Appreciative of Advice from Akanji

Manchester City man and Ramos aiding 23-year-old's development

Omeragic is still in the early stages of his career, at the age of 23, and it has resulted in being keen to secure advice from international and club teammates as he aims to continue developing his game. Among those he has been leaning on for pointers is Manchester City centre-back Akanji.

The duo have formed a bond after making three appearances alongside each other for Switzerland and, since seeing his fellow countryman become a two-time Premier League winner and get his hands on the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium, the Montpellier man has had conversations on how to master his craft.

"I can learn a lot from him," admitted Omeragic, when asked about his relationship with Akanji. "When I train with him or play alongside him, I always ask how I should defend in certain situations. He is a very good guy who wants to give advice. I speak with him a lot, and it is great for me to have this kind of player helping me."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Becir Omeragic made three interceptions and blocked two shots during Montpellier's win over Toulouse last weekend

The former Servette youngster has also been watching footage of iconic Spain international Sergio Ramos - who has enjoyed spells with the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla during a trophy-laden career - as he seeks to continue improving his skillset while on Montpellier's books.

Swapping shirts with the centre-back following an international encounter in November 2020 is among Omeragic's career highlights to date, and he is hoping to emulate his hero as he looks to take his career to the next level and continues dreaming of eventually earning a move to the Premier League.

"I followed Zlatan Ibrahimovic since the beginning of his career but, in my position, Sergio Ramos was my hero growing up," confirmed the Montpellier fan favourite. "I played against him once, for Switzerland, and it was something special. I enjoyed it a lot and we swapped shirts after the game. I asked him and it was a very nice moment for me.

"I watch a lot of videos of him before games. I look at how he defends, and he is also very good with the ball. He has always played well with the ball at his feet, and I try to pick up what he does by watching him."

"You never know what will happen in your career because you can have a good year followed by a more difficult year. But my target is to play as many games as possible with the national team, featuring at the World Cup and European Championships. I would also like to maybe play in the Premier League at some stage. That is my dream."

World Cup Selection Still Dream for Omeragic

Switzerland international eager to break back into squad

Omeragic will need to break back into Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin's plans if he wants to realise his dream of featuring at the World Cup when the tournament is hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year, having been omitted from the squad in each of the last two international breaks.

The seven-cap defender's most recent outing came in September - when he played the full 90 minutes in a 4-1 Nations League defeat to Spain - but he is desperate for his performances in a Montpellier shirt to be enough to return to the fray alongside the likes of Akanji and Newcastle United's Fabian Schar.

"It's my objective to get back into the squad," insisted Omeragic, whose homeland will go head-to-head with Sweden, Slovenia and Kosovo in an attempt to come top of Group B and bag a spot at the 2026 World Cup. "I want to be with the Swiss national team every international break.

"I had the chance to go to Euro 2020, and it was so special. I will do everything to be involved in the next World Cup, and playing with my teammates helps me to learn a lot."

"It's very special for me and my family when I am representing my country. When I made my most recent appearance against Spain, in Geneva, all of my family was there and it was fantastic. We play football for moments like that, and I’m hoping there will be many more similar situations in the future."

"I think we have a great team. If we play our football with our quality, I hope we will get to the World Cup. But we also have a difficult group and the qualification process starts soon. We must win our first two games to give ourselves a good chance of qualifying."

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 31/01/2025