Highlights The Detroit Pistons are currently enduring a brutal 23-game losing streak, the third-longest in NBA history.

Williams, who had great success with the Phoenix Suns, considers this losing streak to be the toughest challenge of his coaching career.

Despite facing injuries and dealing with a lack of offensive production, the Pistons have upcoming games that provide an opportunity to end their losing streak.

One loss can be tough to handle, although it allows room for growth and calls for adjustments to be made the next game. However, 23 consecutive losses without a potential avenue to get back in the win column very soon has been brutal for the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons are toiling at the bottom of the NBA standings, and are on the path to etching their names into the basketball history books... for the wrong reasons.

Even with the retooling of the roster and the additions, the shocking fact that they only have two wins in 26 games has had a strong impact on head coach Monty Williams.

Williams speaks on losing streak

"I want to do better than we've done"

In his first year as the Pistons' head coach, this was certainly not the type of start Williams was expecting after having a remarkable four-year stint with the Phoenix Suns that included an appearance in the 2021 NBA Finals.

It has even bothered him when talking to Marc Spears of ESPN and Andscape for an interview, calling it the "toughest challenge of his coaching career".

“It bothers me because it’s my job to figure it out. I’ve lost my wife and I’ve had two close family members deal with cancer. So that’s a perspective that I always have. But this is my body of work and [to] come here to lose like this, I want to do better than we’ve done.”

As Williams explained, he has experienced many highs and lows in both his personal and professional life.

The 52-year-old lost his first wife, Ingrid, in a car accident in 2015, when her car was struck head-on by an oncoming vehicle in Oklahoma City. The couple had five children together.

For him to handle the weight of expectations to bring Detroit back to relevancy after missing the playoffs every year since their last appearance in 2019, but then to go through this type of losing streak has undeniably been a tall task for a coach who has more than shown the capability of winning games throughout his career.

NBA Losing Streak Record Consecutive Losses Date 76ers 28 03/2015 - 12/2015 76ers 26 01/2014 - 03/2014 Pistons 23 10/2023 - Present Rockets 20 02/2021 - 03/2021 Grizzlies 19 01/2018 - 03/2018

As it stands, the 23-game losing streak is not only the most in franchise history, but it's also the third-most in league history. They only trail the Philadelphia 76ers, who currently own the longest streaks with 28 losses from March to December 2015, and then 26 from January to March the year prior.

Light at the end of the tunnel for Detroit

Pistons getting healthy again

After sustaining three tough blowout defeats to Philadelphia and Milwaukee, the next four games soften up a bit as it gives the Pistons a chance to finally end the streak. It starts with Monday's duel with the Atlanta Hawks, then they will have a few days off before taking on the Utah Jazz on Dec. 21, and ends with back-to-back matchups with the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 24 and Dec. 26.

Atlanta could be the most winnable game for Detroit, considering their last head-to-head earlier this season ended in a 126-120 nail-biter during group play of the inaugural In-Season Tournament on Nov. 14.

The Pistons had great offensive contributions from Marvin Bagley III, rookie Ausar Thompson, and their bench unit despite star Cade Cunningham's struggles in that game, so it is possible that the team can get payback with a win on Monday.

Detroit Pistons - 2023-24 Metrics Statistics Rank Points per game 108.3 28th Opponent points per game 120.4 25th Offensive rating 106.9 28th Defensive rating 118.7 26th Net rating -11.8 30th

They are currently dealing with injuries to their rotation, particularly to key players Jalen Duren (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (quad). They would have to rely more on Cunningham, Bojan Bogdanović, Thompson, Bagley III, Jaden Ivey, and Alec Burks to help lead the way in terms of their overall depth.

It is only a matter of time until Detroit gets back in the win column. The main concern is when it will take place, and whether they can end it in time before they end up surpassing the 76ers to become the team with the biggest and longest losing streak in NBA history.