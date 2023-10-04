Highlights The upcoming fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou has generated a lot of discussion and criticism, with many suggesting it will be a mismatch.

Ngannou's training videos have only added to the criticism, with fans saying he looks "laboured," "stiff," and "awkward."

Despite the criticism, Ngannou has the power and skills from his background as a UFC champion that could pose a challenge to Fury in the ring.

Preparations are well underway for the 28th of October fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. This fight has broken the internet before it’s even happened with fans from across boxing and UFC having their say on how things will play out.

The conversation around the fight has exploded in recent weeks and there has been a heavy amount of criticism directed towards Ngannou and how he will fare in this match up, with pundits and fans alike suggesting it will be a complete mismatch. Such criticism has only been exacerbated since the release of Ngannou’s training videos on social media.

Despite being trained by legend Mike Tyson, Ngannou’s technique and strength is being torn to shreds. Fans are suggesting that the Cameroonian-French star is looking ‘laboured,’ ‘stiff,’ and ‘awkward’ in training, suggesting that he is no match for the power and strength of Fury who has never lost a fight in his professional boxing career so far.

Read more: Francis Ngannou's punch power compared to Deontay Wilder's ahead of Tyson Fury fight

Tyson's father John Fury has been one of the many to voice their opinion, responding to the training videos: “I hope that’s a joke and intended to be a laugh. Because if it’s not… he ain’t got a prayer, he got no chance.”

This is a strong departure from his earlier statements in an interview with ‘Seconds Out’ on the 1st of September, where he expressed his anticipation for the fight and shared that he thought of Ngannou as a “world champion at his game, he’s taken on the best in the world, he’s taking it seriously, and I do believe he’s gonna bring the smoke.”

Career stats Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Fights 34 20 Wins 33 17 Draws 1 0 Losses 0 3 Height 2.06 m 1.93 m Weight 122 kg 117 kg

While the newcomer has limited experience in boxing, he is one of the biggest names in combat sports and was a previously crowned UFC champion. He has the technical skills in MMA and standing at 6 foot 4 and 257 pounds, he has the power behind the punches that could certainly cause Fury some problems in the ring. Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, who defeated Ngannou in 2018, commented on the upcoming fight by saying: “Listen it’s a fight. Francis hits hard and he moves well. I just hope he shocks the world.”

After all the criticism, Ngannou will go into this fight as an underdog and adopting that attitude might serve him well; to fight with freedom and show the world his skills and strength. On the flipside, Fury will have everything to fight for. Regardless of whether this is an easy fight or not, the announcement of the Fury vs Oleksandr Uysk fight later down the line certainly piles the pressure on this earlier match-up. For Fury, the fight against Ngannou isn’t just about shaking off the dust, it’s a must-win fight that will set the tone for the match-up against the arguably bigger threat of Uysk and the world will certainly be watching.

The Fury vs Uysk fight is set to take place in Saudi Arabia as early as the 23rd of December between two champions of the sport. Whoever wins will really cement their legacy as the greatest heavyweight of his generation.