Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has not disappointed in her first WNBA season.

She has broken a slew of records and led her team toward a playoff spot after the Fever finished last season with the worst record in the league.

She most recently broke the record for most threes made by a rookie with 88 and will likely finish the season as the first rookie to crack 100. She also has the record for most three-pointers made in a game by a rookie with seven.

She broke the Fever rookie points record set by Tamika Catchings in 2002.

She has the rookie assists record under her belt, a mark she passed on Aug. 18 against the Seattle Storm .

Before the All-Star break, she made history as the first rookie ever to tally a triple-double with her 19-point, 13-assist, 12-rebound performance against the New York Liberty in July.

As of Sept. 2, Clark has seven games remaining to break even more records and finish her run as one of the most prolific rookies the league has ever seen.

These three marks are still in reach for the Fever star point guard.

3 Total Points Scored by a Rookie

Clark is in range of surpassing the record of 744 points

Clark's stellar 18.7 points-per-game average through 32 contests is in the top 10 for points per game among rookies, but it's the total points record she's close to cracking.

If she keeps up her average in her final seven games, she's set to score 131 more points this season. That brings her total of 617 to 748, barely topping the long-standing WNBA record of points scored by a rookie of 744 set by Seimone Augustus in 2006.

But in her last five games, she's averaged 24 points, notably dropping 28 against the Dallas Wings on Sept. 1 and a season-high 31 against the Chicago Sky on Aug 30. She needs to average 18.1 points per game for the rest of the season to surpass the record set by Augustus 18 years ago.

Most Points Scored by a Rookie in WNBA History Player Total Points Age Season Seimone Augustus 744 22 2006 A'ja Wilson 682 21 2018 Arike Ogunbowale 630 22 2019 Cappie Pondexter 624 23 2006 Cynthia Cooper 621 34 1997 Breanna Stewart 621 21 2016 Candace Parker 610 22 2008 Tamika Catchings 594 22 2002 Caitlin Clark 589 22 2024 Aliyah Boston 578 21 2023

In addition to her 31 points in the dominant performance against the Sky and rookie rival Angel Reese, she's reached 30 points two other times and scored 28-plus in three outings. She has her team on a four-game win streak as she's shooting better from the field, going 10-of-20 from deep in her last two games.

The Fever also finally got a win against the Connecticut Sun on Thursday, who had beaten them handily in three games earlier in the season.

With her team needing her to shine as they secure their playoff spot, the record within reach and her continued improved play, Clark may be perfectly positioned to achieve one of the best feats possible as a rookie.

It may dramatically come down to her last game of the season against the 10th-seeded Washington Mystics on Sept. 20. She netted 29 points and 13 assists in her last game against the Mystics on July 10.

2 Total Assists Recorded in a Single Season

Clark only has to keep her current pace to solidify this record

In what would be a jaw-dropping mark for a rookie, Clark is on pace to break Alyssa Thomas' record from last year for most assists recorded in a single season (314).

Clark now has 276 assists with an average of 8.4 per game, which is on pace to result in 335 after her final eight games. She's had 12 assists in two straight games and is averaging 8.8 over her last five, putting her well in reach of the record.

She could break the record in five games if she keeps up with her point-assist double-doubles, of which she already holds the record among rookies. New York Liberty point guard Courtney Vandersloot has the record for the most point-assist double-doubles in a single season with 11, and Clark only needs four more of those to secure that feat as well.

Vandersloot is also the only player to have averaged more assists per game in one season than Clark this year, dishing out 8.6 per game each season from 2018 through 2021.

Most Total Assists in a Single WNBA Season Player Total Assists Year Alyssa Thomas 316 2023 Courtney Vandersloot 314 2023 Courtney Vandersloot 300 2019 Chelsea Gray 291 2023 Caitlin Clark 276 2024 Courtney Vandersloot 275 2021 Courtney Vandersloot 258 2018 Courtney Williams 251 2023 Alyssa Thomas 244 2024 Natasha Cloud 239 2022

Her passing prowess is far beyond any other among rookies, especially in recent years. Clark already holds the highest assists-per-game mark by a rookie with 8.3, and as long as she stays above 7.5 per game to finish the season, she'll capture the title of the best rookie passer, at least statistically, the league has ever seen.

Only nine other rookies have surpassed five assists per game, and only one has done it since 2005 — Julie Allemand for the Fever in 2020.

No other rookie in recent years has been tasked with running the floor for their team as much as Clark, who has the 13th-highest usage rate in the league at 25.3 percent. She's the only player under the age of 24 in the top 15 for that metric and would likely be higher if not for her league-leading turnover numbers, the glaring weakness in her game so far in her career.

She has a massive lead among all players in the league for turnovers with 181, with Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas coming in second with just 118. Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud is the only other player in the league with more than 100.

That mark is just under 50 more than the WNBA record, and with 5.5 per game, Clark is on pace to finish as the first player to reach 200 turnovers in one season.

1 Total Minutes Played by a Rookie

She's on track to spend the most time on the floor by any player in their first season

Perhaps one of the aiding factors in her chart-topping rookie year, Clark is set to break the record for minutes played by any WNBA player in their first season.

Her All-Star teammate Aliyah Boston set that mark last season with 1,249 minutes, and Clark already has 1,168 of her own through 33 games. She's averaging 35.4 minutes per game this season, putting her on track to pass Boston's record and perhaps crack the 1,400 minutes mark.

She's also close to topping the record for the highest minute-per-game average by a rookie in a single season, with only three rookies ever having gone above 36 minutes per game — Catchings in 2002, Ticha Penicheiro in 1998 and 28-year-old Chantel Tremitiere in 1997, who played a whopping 37.6 minutes per game over just 28 contests in the WNBA's first season.

All other rookies who played more minutes than Clark per game did so before 2023 when the league's regular season was 32 games instead of 40.

She's gone the distance three times this season, playing all 40 minutes against the Storm on May 31, Sky on June 23, and Wings on July 18. In the game against the Wings, she recorded the most ever assists in one game by a WNBA player with 19, but the Fever have lost all three games in which she hasn't left the floor.

She's played under 30 minutes just four times this year.

Instead of slowing down, Clark seems to be picking up the pace with her time on the floor and efficiency.

She's topped 37 minutes in four of her last five games. The 17-16 Fever have been floating around the .500 win percentage mark since bouncing back from a 1-8 start to the year.

Many of their games came down to the wire, contributing to their need to keep their star rookie on the floor as much as possible.