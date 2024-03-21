Highlights Nottingham Forest may offload Gibbs-White due to financial constraints.

Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs who are keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, according to reports, and Nuno Espirito Santo's side could be forced to offload a valuable asset this summer.

Forest were recently slapped with a four-point deduction in the Premier League for breaching profit and sustainability regulations, and to avoid further sanctions, we could see the Midlands club cash in on some of their stars. Gibbs-White might be a player sacrificed due to his high value after an impressive stint with The Tricky Trees since his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tottenham Keeping Tabs on Gibbs-White

He could reunite with Brennan Johnson

According to talkSPORT, Tottenham and West Ham United are monitoring the situation of Gibbs-White, who was signed for a fee which could total £42m, ahead of the summer transfer window, with Forest likely to be forced to sell one of their star men when the market opens for business later this year. The report details how the two clubs have a strong relationship after Spurs secured the signature of Brennan Johnson last summer, and we could see the aforementioned duo link up once again, but this time in the white shirt of Tottenham.

Earlier in the campaign, Gibbs-White left a comment on Johnson's Instagram, just a few months after he departed The City Ground. The former England youth international posted 'miss you' in a comment underneath Johnson's picture after the Welsh forward had thanked Tottenham supporters for wishing him well after he picked up an injury. Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed that Gibbs-White would be a good fit for Postecoglou, while also suggesting that he's 'very similar to James Maddison'.

Morgan Gibbs-White vs James Maddison - 2023/2024 Stats Gibbs-White Maddison Goals 3 4 Assists 5 7 Key Passes Per Game 1.8 2.4 Dribbles Per Game 1.3 1.3 Shots Per Game 1.9 2.2 Match rating 6.91 7.38 Correct as of 21/03/2024

Gibbs-White, who has been described as 'special' by the Forest manager, would undoubtedly provide tough competition for Maddison in an attacking midfield role. The two could dovetail nicely in attack, with both players capable of playing out wide as well as through the middle.

Tottenham Eyeing Free-Agent Midfielder

Adrien Rabiot is out of contract this summer

As per HITC, Tottenham are among a host of clubs who have made contact with the representatives of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The French international is out of contract at the end of the campaign, so he is free to seek a fresh challenge for free this summer. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are also credited with an interest.

The 28-year-old recently spoke out about his future, suggesting that he's yet to make a decision as to whether he will remain with the Italian outfit or move on and see out his deal...

“I have not decided anything regarding my future. It is true that last season I remained at Juventus knowing full well that we wouldn’t participate in European competition. That was my choice. Next season we are due to participate in the Champions League and the Club World Cup. So these are elements in my thoughts. But I have not made any decisions yet.”

All stats courtesy of WhoScored