Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, but he's an important player to the Midlands club. Journalist Dean Jones has now discussed the prospect of a potential January deal to GIVEMESPORT, reiterating that it would be a 'really nice' move from Spurs.

Forest secured the signature of Gibbs-White for a fee of around £35m, as per the Guardian back in 2022. Since arriving at the City Ground, Gibbs-White has undoubtedly been one of their key players and appears to be a leader at the club, despite being just 22 years old.

Strong performances are bound to turn the heads of clubs in the Premier League, especially with Forest potentially suffering from financial problems, and Spurs are reportedly one of the sides who may look to take advantage. Ange Postecoglou is starting to change the culture at Spurs, and it will be interesting to see if he believes Gibbs-White fits into that.

Tottenham admire Gibbs-White

As per MailOnline, Tottenham recently sent scouts to watch Forest midfielder Gibbs-White against Manchester United at the City Ground. The England youth international played a part in the Midlands outfit securing three points against Erik ten Hag's charges, and Tottenham's scouting team are likely to have been impressed by his display.

Morgan Gibbs-White vs Nottingham Forest squad - 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Goals 2 =4th Assists 3 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.8 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.4 1st Shots Per Game 1.9 2nd Match rating 6.94 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 04/03/2024

Throughout his career, Gibbs-White has played in a host of positions, which could make him a useful option for Postecoglou. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man has predominantly featured as an attacking midfielder, but can also play slightly deeper and further forward in a central role. Gibbs-White has also played on either side of midfield, so his versatility to be utilised in different areas of the pitch will be a huge attraction for a manager like Postecoglou, who likes his side to play with plenty of fluidity.

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT in the last few days that Tottenham are hoping to agree a fee with Genoa for defender Radu Dragusin later this week, with the north London club and player already finalising personal terms. The addition of a centre-back could be the priority for Postecoglou and his recruitment team during the winter window, so a move for a player like Gibbs-White may have to wait until the summer, especially with Forest likely to be reluctant to sell.

Dean Jones - Gibbs-White would be a 'nice move'

Jones has suggested that acquiring the signature of Gibbs-White would be a nice move from the Lilywhites, but Forest are unlikely to sanction any sale, especially during the January transfer window. The journalist adds that Gibbs-White is a big part of what Forest do and he seems to be enjoying his time there, so it could be a difficult deal to pull off. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

“If they could get Gibbs-White then I think it'd be a really nice move, because then you can see the kind of personality that you're building within the team as well as what you're getting technically out of these players. Postecoglou is going to be very big on making sure that he identifies players that are going to improve the morale within the camp and the levels to which the squad can still be lifted. I think Gibbs-White would fit in with that. I mean, I can't imagine for a second that Nottingham Forest are going to let a player like that go in the January transfer window with the way things are going. He’s a big part of what they do and he seems to love it. So, I think that'd be a tough one to pull off.”

Tottenham receive boost in Gibbs-White pursuit

Although Forest will be adamant they don't want to offload Gibbs-White, if their financial problems continue, their hand could be forced. As per The Times, the Midlands outfit could face Financial Fair Play charges later this month with the club considered under threat.

In order to comply with the Premier League's financial regulations, Forest might have to consider offloading some of their prized assets, and Gibbs-White is undoubtedly one of the most valuable players in the squad. It will be interesting to see if Spurs look to take advantage.