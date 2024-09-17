Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers once again failed to contribute in terms of a goal or assist, but BBC pundit Pat Nevin was quick to praise the young star.

It was a dominant display from the Villans as they returned to Europe's elite competition, beating Young Boys 3-0. Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans, and Jacob Ramsey struck to see the Midlands outfit pick up their first three points of the Champions League campaign.

Rogers was a standout for Unai Emery's men and has been a key figure in the Villa side since the beginning of the season, despite barely contributing in front of goal in terms of finding the back of the net or setting up his team-mates.

Morgan Rogers 'Fantastic' for Aston Villa

Ramsey, Watkins, and Duran also made a difference

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Everton winger Nevin reacted to the Villa victory, showering praise on a host of Villa stars...

"I hope people don't underestimate it [Aston Villa]s result] - it's a tough place to come. You need to have the right attitude and you need to be clever about it. Some brilliant performances, Rogers fantastic, Duran made a difference, Watkins looked sharp, Ramsey as well. Onana, what a goal. All the way through the team you are thinking well done. A very grown-up and mature performance all round."

Morgan Rogers vs Young Boys Total Shots 3 Chances Created 4 Touches In Opposition Box 11 Successful Dribbles 4/5 Duels Won 7 Fouls Won 1 Match Rating 7.3

Rogers is yet to contribute with a goal or assist in the Premier League this season, but the fact Emery continues to select him ahead of other top-level stars says a lot about his overall performances. Once again, the England youth international was impressive, creating chances for his team-mates and dancing past opposition defenders, and Nevin understandably picked him out for praise.

It will be interesting to see whether Emery rotates his side at the weekend as he looks to tackle the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in the Champions League. The Spanish manager named a strong side to face Young Boys despite playing against Everton just a few days ago in the Premier League.

