Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers has been in phenomenal form for the Midlands outfit this season under Unai Emery, but according to The Athletic reporter David Ornstein, the former Middlesbrough star hasn't been selected for the latest England squad.

Rogers is unfortunately competing with some of the best players in the world in the position he plays, making it difficult for him to make an impact at senior level. The likes of Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Jude Bellingham are battling for attacking roles, and Rogers is slightly behind in his development with it being his first season in the Premier League.

Rogers Not Selected for England by Lee Carsley

The Villa star is with the U21s

According to Ornstein, Aston Villa's Rogers hasn't been included in the England senior squad and instead will be involved with the U21s. Carsley may feel that a step up to the senior squad might be too soon for Rogers after only making two appearances for the U21 side. The 22-year-old has represented his country all through the youth levels, but at the age of 22 he's edging closer to being too old for the lower age groups.

Morgan Rogers' Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 6 =1st Assists 2 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 2nd Shots Per Game 1.8 2nd Dribbles Per Game 2 1st Match rating 7.07 2nd

Rogers has undoubtedly been a key reason for Villa's early form in the Premier League and has quickly become one of Emery's most indispensable players. The England youth international moved to Villa Park from Championship side Middlesbrough for a fee of around £8m, which could rise to £15m, but there's no doubt he's showing signs of being worth significantly more than that.

Journalist Craig Hope recently lavished praise on Rogers, suggesting that he's looking like a £30m-£40m player now, just a few months after making the move to the Villans. The youngster might be feeling disappointed not to have made it, but another year with the U21 side could be best for his development.

If Rogers' form continues for the remainder of the season, he's going to become difficult to ignore.

West Ham Remain Interested in Jhon Duran

He had plenty of options in the summer

Jhon Duran has been another Villa star who has shone this season, but he's predominantly come off the bench to make an impact. Ollie Watkins has been Emery's primary centre-forward in attack for the Villans, with Duran coming off the bench, regularly scoring late on in games.

According to Ben Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, West Ham United are looking to take advantage of Duran's lack of starts. The Hammers are considered a club to 'keep a very close eye' on in 2025 as they have the Colombian forward on their list of options. Chelsea are also said to be keen and could considering making a move when the transfer window opens.

