Havoc broke loose on Wednesday afternoon as crowd trouble forced the first football match of the 2024 Paris Olympics - played between Argentina and Morocco - to be delayed by more than an hour.

The Atlas Lions were 2-1 ahead against Javier Mascherano's Argentina side, but Cristian Medina appeared to have equalised in dramatic fashion with a header in the 16th of 15 scheduled minutes of injury time at the end of the second half.

Several cups and bottles were hurled at the celebrating Argentina team, followed by what seemed to be a flare landing close to the players and coaching staff. With Morocco fans then raiding the pitch, the referee had no choice but to suspend the game with just three minutes left on the clock, with a message on the big screen inside the stadium reading: "Your session has been suspended please make your way to the nearest exit."

However, it was then reported the final three minutes remaining in the match would be played in an empty stadium with no fans present after discussions between the officials and both teams. But before the match could be played to a finish, it was also determined that Argentina's potential equaliser would be ruled out by a video assistant referee decision that showed a player was offside before Medina scored - making it the longest time-taken over a VAR call in football history.

Argentina vs Morocco Suspended

The remaining three minutes were played behind closed doors

At the time of the announcement, it wasn't clear whether the game would be finished in its entirety, which led to many media outlets, including Google's search engine, posting that the match had finished 2-2. More than an hour later, however, it was confirmed that the teams would return to the pitch to play the final three minutes behind closed doors and that the players would be given 20 minutes to warm up.

In addition to this, Argentina’s equaliser had also been ruled out after a VAR review during the suspension, meaning Morocco would resume the contest leading 2-1. There was no further drama on the pitch and the north African nation saw out the remaining seconds to seal a shock victory.

But, of course, tension off the pitch made for a different story, with Mascherano losing all composure in a furious rant after the controversial VAR ruling broke the record for longest time-taken to come to a decision, with more than an hour between the incident and the final verdict.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: To put this into perspective, the longest VAR check in Premier League history currently stands at five minutes and 37 seconds.

What Mascherano Said

He likened the situation to a circus

When asked about the decision, Mascherano's answer was put straight, simple, and, to an extent, predictable. He described it as "the biggest circus I've ever seen in my life" as La Albiceleste fell to a shock opening day defeat.

Previously, the head coach had spoken about his excitement surrounding the Olympics and how Argentina stood a decent chance in taking gold medals back to South America, which would make it the first time ever that a nation had done so a year after having won the World Cup (not to mention they had also just retained their Copa America title earlier this month).

Argentina, with the likes of Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Otamendi within their ranks, have a quick turnaround time as they play Iraq in their second Group B game on the 27th July, which presents a golden opportunity for Mascherano's side to dust themselves off following tonight's pandemonium.