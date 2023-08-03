Highlights Morocco triumphs over Colombia 1-0 to qualify for the knockout stages of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The team's journey included a 6-0 loss to Germany, a 1-0 win against South Korea, and a penalty goal in the final group game to seal the deal.

The Moroccan national team's emotional celebration and historic achievement is receiving widespread support and congratulations from fans across social media.

Morocco have pipped Germany to the post and have qualified for the knockout stages of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Earlier today, the Atlas Lionesses triumphed 1-0 over Group H leaders Colombia and thus booked their place in the Round of 16.

Morocco's Group H journey

Despite being annihilated 6-0 by Germany during their debut group game, the team triumphed over South Korea 1-0 in their second.

A goal from Ibtissam Jraïdi in the sixth minute was the deciding factor and renewed faith that Morocco could go all the way.

In their final group game of the tournament, Reynald Pedro's side was granted a penalty just before halftime.

While Ghizlane Chebbak missed the initial strike, Anissa Lahmari picked up the rebound ball and converted for her country in the 4th minute of added time.

Despite Lina Caicedo’s brilliant efforts in Colombia’s game against South Korea, the 18-year-old couldn’t find the net this time and thus Morocco claimed another 1-0 victory.

Germany fail while Morocco triumph

Following the conclusion of their Perth-based game, the Atlas Lionesses had to hang around the Rectangular Stadium for South Korea v Germany to end in Brisbane.

Unfortunately for two-time champions Germany, 15 minutes of injury time was still not long enough to find an equaliser. Thus the scoreline ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Due to being unable to collect three points means that Die Nationalelf has failed to progress to the knockout stages for the first time in the team’s history. They bow out of the competition due to coming third in Group H.

The Atlas Lionesses celebrate in emotional style

Upon the final whistle being blown at the Suncorp Stadium, the Moroccan national team were huddled together eagerly awaiting the news - had they or had they not progressed?

ITV has published a video via Twitter which shows the raw reaction of Pedro’s squad discovering that they had indeed made it out of the group stages.

At the beginning of the clip, the Moroccan women can be seen crying, closing their eyes, and waving to the crowd.

When the news hit home, the team collectively screamed and disbanded from the huddle in pure elation and excitement.

The 51-year-old head honcho Pedro could be seen crying while another member of staff comforted and congratulated him on the team's historic achievement.

Fans have reacted to the historic win and celebrations

Following the clip of the emotional celebrations being posted to Twitter, fans have come out in their droves to congratulate the deserving team and support them in their celebrations.

One said: “Watch this over (sic) and over again, and just focus on a different person each time. It is absolutely lovely, every single time.”

A second commented: “This is EVERYTHING. Expanding to 32 teams was a brilliant move and look how well it’s worked out!”

Another wrote: “ I'm old enough to remember 1998. As a Coventry City supporter surrounded by Scottish family, the heartbreak of Hadji and Chippo when the word of Norway's late winner is forever etched in my brain. I'm thrilled there was no repeat 25 years later.”

“This is what football is about blood sweat and tears these woman deserve it what a group and what a game,” commented another.

Who will Morocco play in the Round of 16?

Morocco have made history and will now advance to the knockout stages of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

They are due to come up against heavyweights France on Tuesday, 8 August at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia.