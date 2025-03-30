Manchester United are plotting a move to sign Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand in the summer transfer window, and he could become a serious candidate, according to Stretty News.

Adding a new midfielder in the summer could become a priority for United, along with a host of other positions. The futures of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro remain uncertain, which could leave Ruben Amorim with a lack of options in the middle of the park.

Hjulmand is a player Amorim has worked with before during his time at Sporting CP, and he's become a key player in midfield for the Portuguese club. As we edge closer to the summer transfer window, United will be preparing to revamp their squad after a disappointing season in the Premier League.

Hjulmand Could Become a 'Serious' Option for Man Utd

He could cost in the region of £50m

According to a report from Stretty News, Manchester United are ready to make a move to sign Hjulmand in the summer transfer window, with the midfielder likely to become a 'serious' option for the Red Devils. It's understood that United believe they can drive his price down to around £50m, despite his release clause being in the region of £67m.

Morten Hjulmand's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 1767 5th Assists 2 =9th Blocks Per Game 0.3 =4th Tackles Per Game 1.6 =6th Interceptions Per Game 1 =3d Match rating 6.93 6th

Hjulmand, who has been described as an 'absolute monster' midfielder by writer Zach Lowy, would have no issues adapting to Amorim's system having previously played under the manager during his time at Sporting. Lowy also described Hjulmand as 'far less reckless' than Manuel Ugarte, which could give United a different profile in the middle of the park.

There's no doubt the Red Devils will be desperate for reinforcements in the summer transfer window after a shocking season. United have been knocked out of all the domestic competitions and currently sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30/03/2025