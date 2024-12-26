Goalkeeper qualities can fall into several different categories. Some 'keepers are fantastic at commanding their penalty area and organising their defenders into position. Others are great shot-stoppers. Of course, there are some who can do everything when it comes to goalkeeping, and they are the greatest of all time. Yet for all the qualities of concentration and focus, which are vital to goalkeepers, it is other facets of their game that excite fans more.

If there is one to bring fans to their feet almost as much as a goal, it's an incredible reflex save. One that defies gravity and denies a certain goal. This introduces another avenue of goalkeeping and this is acrobatics. You can be an amazing, imposing goalkeeper, without necessarily having lightening quick reflexes to get down low to make saves. So here are the 10 most acrobatic goalkeepers in football history.

10 Rene Higuita

Colombia

Rene Higuita would certainly fit the bill for the most eccentric goalkeeper. His antics in the 1990 World Cup saw his country getting knocked out of the competition. Having dawdled with the ball at his feet miles out of his goal, he was robbed by veteran Cameroon striker Roger Milla.

It was during a friendly with England at Wembley that Higuita did one of the weirdest and most acrobatic things a goalkeeper has ever done. England’s Jamie Redknapp had mishit a cross that was very much on its way to goal. Instead of catching the ball, Higuita decided to jump forward and clear the ball with the back of his heel. And so the Scorpion Kick was born.

9 David de Gea

Spain, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Fiorentina

Throughout his career, David de Gea has made saves with his feet as much as his hands. Blessed with a high degree of athleticism, the Spaniard seemed to be able to stretch his body an extra inch to make some saves. Although sometimes criticised for basic goalkeeping errors during the end of his time at Old Trafford, de Gea loved a spectacular save.

Often he would fling himself to the ball to save, even if an opponent had time and space to get their shot off. Although under the spotlight during a sometimes difficult era at Manchester United, it’s time to reflect on the great reflexes De Gea showed in the Premier League. It was there he made some of the best saves in the competition's history.

8 Gordon Banks

England, Leicester City, Stokes

Gordon Banks is England’s greatest goalkeeper. He was between the sticks during England’s finest hour in 1966, when they beat West Germany 4-2 after extra time to be crowned World Champions. Although he is better known for an incredible save he made four years later at World Cup ’70 in Mexico against arguably the greatest side of all time.

Brazil’s Carlos Alberto played a delicious ball down the right into the path of Jairzinho, who stood the ball up perfectly for Pele to attack with his head from eight yards out from goal. The Brazil legend used his powerful neck muscles to head the ball down powerfully. For a split second, he looked like he was about to celebrate a goal, but somehow Banks had flung himself to his right to claw the ball wide. It was one of the all-time great acrobatic saves.

7 Bruce Grobbelaar

Zimbabwe, Liverpool

Eccentric was the way former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar was often described. He certainly goes down as one of the best goalkeepers in Liverpool’s history. He is perhaps best known for wobbling his legs in an effort to put off Roma players in the penalty shoot-out of the 1984 European Cup Final in Rome. It worked, as Liverpool won.

Yet Grobbelaar was more than just an eccentric. He had very sharp reflexes too. What’s more, he was playing for a side that dominated the ball. So, he was often called into action having been a virtual spectator. It was in these moments he would be very sharp in making great saves and helping Liverpool dominate the English game during the 1980s.

6 Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Germany, Borussia Monchengladbach, Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is reported not to be an avid football fan. The German international is, however, a wonderful goalkeeper for Barcelona. He has the full repertoire of assets expected of any top international goalkeeper. Great reflexes is one area of his goalkeeping he really excels at.

Talking to the German media outlet Die Welt, ter Stegen said his reflexes have been sharpened by training at Barcelona. In some sessions, they use tennis balls instead of footballs. With these being so much smaller than what would be used in a game, it is no wonder he is one the most acrobatic keepers in the game.

5 Emiliano Martinez

Argentina, Arsenal, Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez is one of the best goalkeepers in football today. He was in between the sticks when Argentina beat France on penalties in the 2022 World Cup Final. In that key period, Martinez showed some very keen reflexes indeed, making vital saves. One of his saves in the 24/25 season against Nottingham Forest was described as one of the best saves in Premier League history.

Forest’s Nicolas Dominguez thought he had scored, but the big Argentine keeper somehow got down low acrobatically to deny what seemed a certain goal. These are the kind of saves that have made his name in the Premier League. He also practically did the splits to deny France's Randal Kolo Muani a last-minute equaliser in the World Cup Final. Lionel Messi got much of the glory in that game for finally winning football's biggest prize, but without Martinez's acrobatics, France would have won the World Cup.

4 Peter Schmeichel

Denmark, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Manchester City

Peter Schmeichel was a very vocal and competitive keeper. One of his hallmark moves was a star jump. This is where the big Dane would fling himself in the air with all four of his limbs spread in different directions in an attempt to block a close-range effort on his goal. Time and again, his agility earned vital points for Manchester United as they dominated the English game in the 1990s.

Schmeichel was in goal for Denmark’s finest hour, when they won Euro 92, beating Germany 2-0 in the final in Sweden. His performance for Manchester United at St James’ Park in 1996 is also considered one of the all-time greatest individual performances in Premier League history. It went a long way in enabling Manchester United to chase down Newcastle United and go to win the Premier League and FA Cup double.

3 Sepp Maier

West Germany, Bayern Munich

Former German international shot-stopper Sepp Maier is one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. He was in goal when West Germany won the 1974 World Cup. He spent his entire career with Bayern Munich, for whom he won the European Cup three times in a row between 1974 and 1976.

He was nicknamed Die Katz von Anzing, which translates as the Cat from Anzing, which is a German district. This was because of his lightning-quick reflexes. He made a total of 709 appearances for Bayern. This included playing 442 games in a row for the club – a record that is unlikely to be beaten.

2 Alisson Becker

Brazil, Roma, Liverpool

Alisson Becker has proven to be a vital part of Liverpool’s team over the last few years. He has the ability to fly through the air, using his legs to spring himself into positions to make saves that seem impossible. When it comes to the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history, the Brazilian makes the all-time top five.

It is his positioning that gives him the platform from which to make such saves. He also has the nerve to stay on his feet for that extra split second, in order to assess where the ball is going before performing his acrobatics. He shows no signs that his ability is decreasing, despite now being in his thirties.

1 Lev Yashin

Soviet Union, Dynamo Moscow

Often considered the greatest goalkeeper of all time, Lev Yashin’s 20-year career was spent at Dynamo Moscow. With his famous all-black goalkeeper kit and his keen reflexes, Yashin was known as the Black Spider. During his 74 caps for the Soviet Union, he won Euro ’60. Uniquely for a shot-stopper, he also won the Ballon d’Or, being named winner of the prestigious award in 1963 – making him the only goalkeeper to ever do so.

Brave and agile, Yashin proved a hard man to score against. He was prepared to throw himself into busy penalty areas to capture the ball, while he was just as capable of keeping the ball out from close range and free-kicks. All this, during a time when referees were far more lenient on how physical outfield players could be towards keepers.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt correct as of 23/12/24.