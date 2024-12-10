Key Takeaways Aggression is a well-known trait within football, though some players have more control over it than others.

There are countless aspects that football players utilise to improve their game. Be it finishing, pace or technicality, those are just a handful of the many abilities that a player can focus on, whether they possess a natural ability or not, to better themselves as footballers and further their careers.

Another characteristic of such is aggression. Found across any position on the pitch, the right balance of aggression and temperament can benefit a player greatly, contributing to increased and improved pressure and tackles across the pitch. Of course, there have been a number of players known for their aggression more than any other facet of their game.

Whether the player received numerous bookings across their career or were involved in certain, set incidents, there are some names that are almost synonymous with the idea of aggression. So, with that being said, which 10 players in football history have been the most aggressive?

Ranking Factors

Lists, as a concept, are subjective. It is more than feasible for two lists on the same topic to have different entries depending on the opinions of the writer. Having considered that, this list has been ranked on the following:

Legacy - of all the things each entrant is remembered for, is aggression one of them?

Discipline - an important factor of this list, how was the discipline, or lack thereof, of each entrant?

Reception - how is, or was, each entrant remembered by fans and fellow players?

10 Most Aggressive Players in Football History Rank Name Playing Career Notable Teams Represented 1. Gerardo Bedoya 1995-2015 Deportivo Cali, Millonarios, Santa Fe 2. Duncan Ferguson 1990-2006 Dundee United, Rangers, Everton, Newcastle United 3. Billy Whitehurst 1977-1995 Hull City, Newcastle United, Sunderland 4. Vinnie Jones 1984-1999 Wimbledon, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Chelsea 5. Pepe 2001-2024 Real Madrid, Porto 6. Roy Keane 1989-2006 Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Celtic 7. Gennaro Gattuso 1995-2013 Rangers, AC Milan 8. Marco Materazzi 1990-2011, 2014 Perugia, Everton, Inter Milan 9. Sergio Ramos 2003-present Sevilla, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain 10. Scott Brown 2002-2022 Hibernian, Celtic, Aberdeen

10 Scott Brown

Hibernian, Celtic, Aberdeen

Currently working as manager of Scottish Championship side Ayr United at the time of writing, Scott Brown spent time with Hibernian and Aberdeen in his playing career, though it was his 14-year stint with Celtic between those two clubs that saw him rise to international prominence.

Brown kept his head shaved throughout the bulk of his career, a deliberate tactic on his part to make him appear more intimidating to opposing players. The midfielder was embroiled in numerous controversies across his time as a player, such as his celebration in the face of El-Hadji Diouf when Celtic faced Rangers in 2011 and being punched by Ryan Kent in 2019.

Though Brown’s actions would eventually lead to other players being tougher on him than they otherwise would have been, it is hard to argue that they had no effect. Brown won 10 Premiership titles with Celtic, alongside six Scottish Cups and Scottish League Cups, prior to joining Aberdeen in 2021.

9 Sergio Ramos

Sevilla, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain

At the time of writing, 38-year-old Sergio Ramos is still a free agent, having departed boyhood club Sevilla earlier this year after spending a season with the club. Having also played for Paris Saint-Germain, it was with Real Madrid, where Ramos spent 16 years, that he established himself as one of the world’s best defenders.

Known for his keen eye for goal despite his position, Ramos was also known for his disciplinary record. The ex-Spanish international has been criticised several times across his career for his sometimes reckless and thoughtless brand of tackling, which has contributed to Ramos being the most carded player in La Liga history.

Not only that, but Ramos holds the record, however dishonourably, for being the most booked player in the Champions League and for the Spanish national team. A truly brilliant defender, Ramos’ career has been marred by the constant carding he has received, though that has taken little away from the legacy he has left as a player.

8 Marco Materazzi

Perugia, Everton, Inter Milan

The winner of five Serie A titles, four Coppa Italias and a Champions League with Inter Milan, Marco Materazzi was also part of the Italy team that won the 2006 World Cup. It is probably that tournament for which Materazzi is most known, though he is famed for having been headbutted by Zinedine Zidane, despite having earlier conceded the penalty from which France scored the game’s first goal, as well as equalising minutes later.

Away from that, however, Materazzi garnered a reputation as an aggressive defender across his career. It was alleged remarks made by the Italian that saw Zidane lash out, rather than the former Real Madrid midfielder having acted out without any reason.

A physical player with bags of aggression, Materazzi received almost 70 bookings across a career that, prior to Inter, saw him play for Everton and numerous Italian teams. Materazzi was often cited as one of the most aggressive defenders since the days of Pasquale Bruno, who was known for his tough style of play.

7 Gennaro Gattuso

Rangers, AC Milan

It was with Rangers in Scotland that Gennaro Gattuso first announced himself to the world stage within football, racking up numerous appearances for the club as just a teenager and departing after only a year in Glasgow. A brief stint with Salernitana followed before the midfielder moved to AC Milan in 1999, where he would remain for over a decade.

In his peak across the 2000s, Gattuso formed an exceptional midfield partnership with Andrea Pirlo. The Italian’s work rate and tough-tackling style of play meshed nicely with the playmaking and elegance of Pirlo. Alongside this, though, Gattuso was also known for his aggression.

Gattuso garnered a reputation for the violent challenges he would put in on opponents, but it was not just for such actions he was regarded as an aggressive player. He was once dismissed in the Champions League for striking then-Ajax striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and almost 10 years later, Gattuso famously had a confrontation with Joe Jordan of Tottenham Hotspur after a match between Spurs and Milan in 2011.

6 Roy Keane

Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Celtic

Republic of Ireland legend Roy Keane made the move to Manchester United after just four years as a professional, joining them from Nottingham Forest. Keane would spend over a decade at Old Trafford, establishing himself as a crucial cog in Sir Alex Ferguson’s system and helping the Red Devils win numerous honours.

Captain of Man United for almost a decade, Keane was known for his work rate and physicality alongside the generally exceptional levels of quality he would bring to a match. Keane, however, was also known for his temper, which often led to more trouble than anything else.

There were numerous instances of Keane seeing red throughout his career, but none more infamous than his knee-high lunge into Alfie Haaland when Man United faced local rivals Manchester City in 2001. Reportedly payback for Haaland having laughed over or said something to Keane after the midfielder himself received an earlier injury years prior, Keane came under mass swathes of controversy after explaining that his tackle had been planned and deliberate.

5 Pepe

Porto, Real Madrid

It was only earlier this year that centre-back Pepe called time on his illustrious career, retiring at the age of 41 after spending 23 years playing the game. Famed for his decade-long association with Real Madrid, Pepe was perhaps more known for his temper than his incredible defensive ability.

Particularly in the earlier days of the Portuguese international’s career, Pepe’s discipline, or lack thereof, was something well-known by most within football. The defender would often put in violent tackles on opposing players and was given his marching orders almost 20 separate times throughout his career.

One of the most famous examples of Pepe seeing red, figuratively and literally, was in a game for Real Madrid against Getafe where, after bringing down Javier Casquero in the box, the defender proceeded to kick out at his opponent and in the resulting protests, struck Juan Albin in the face, his actions unsurprisingly earning him a 10-game ban.

4 Vinnie Jones

Wimbledon, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Chelsea

Known to many in the modern day for having appeared on television and film since his retirement, Vinnie Jones spent 15 years playing professional football across the 1980s and 1990s. With stints at Leeds United, Sheffield United and Chelsea after starting his career with Wealdstone, it was during his time with Wimbledon that Jones rose to prominence.

In his first stint with the club, which began in 1986, Jones established himself as a tough midfielder, capable of putting in heavy challenges and making that a key component of his game. Alongside the likes of Dennis Wise and John Fashanu, Jones was part of and one of the most forefront figures of the Crazy Gang.

The Gang’s best moment of existence came in 1988 when they helped Wimbledon complete a shocking upset against Liverpool to win the FA Cup. Despite the fact that referees of that era would dismiss players far less regularly than what is seen today, Jones was still sent off over 10 times in his career and amassed a number of controversies between his 1984 debut and 1999 retirement.

3 Billy Whitehurst

Hull City, Newcastle United, Sunderland

Former striker Billy Whitehurst enjoyed an interesting 18-year career, representing 22 different clubs in that time. Most notably, Whitehurst played for Hull City between 1980 and 1985, returning to the club for two years in 1988. He also turned out for Newcastle United, Oxford United, Reading, Sunderland and Sheffield United amongst many other sides, ending his professional career in Hong Kong.

Though Whitehurst originally struggled with the Tigers, he would go on and establish himself as a fan favourite, helping the club win promotion both in 1983 and 1985. His form with Hull led to his Newcastle move, though ultimately, things did not work out for the attacker on Tyneside.

Whitehurst has a reputation as one of the toughest people to ever play in the English game. Reportedly, Whitehurst would compete in bare-knuckle fights to make extra money alongside his playing career. Vinnie Jones, known as a hard man in football, referred to Whitehurst when asked what it was like being the hardest man in the sport, a testament to the aggression shown by the former Hull striker.

2 Duncan Ferguson

Dundee United, Rangers, Everton, Newcastle United

Best known for his time as an Everton player, Duncan Ferguson also enjoyed stints with Dundee United, Rangers and Newcastle United across his career as a player, the striker also making a handful of appearances for Scotland throughout the 1990s. Big Dunc, as he is affectionately known, was a solid goalscorer, though that is not really why he is remembered.

Ferguson was as well known for his temper, the attacker having received nine red cards over a 16-year career. Most infamously, though, was an incident in 1994 when Ferguson, playing for Rangers at the time, headbutted Raith Rovers’ John McStay. The Scot was subsequently charged with assault and as it was his third conviction, the attacker was required to spend three months in jail.

The attacker received four convictions for assault in total across his playing career, though none were of more notoriety than his actions against Raith Rovers, a rare instance of actions on the field within a game of football having tangible consequences beyond the match’s conclusion.

1 Gerardo Bedoya

Deportivo Cali, Millonarios, Santa Fe

In a professional career spanning two decades, Gerardo Bedoya played for a variety of clubs both in his native Colombia and the nearby countries of Argentina and Mexico. The defensive midfielder represented his country across much of the 2000s, acquiring nearly 50 caps and notching four goals between 2000 and 2009.

Bedoya was known as “The Beast” throughout his career and did not acquire such a nickname for no good reason. The Colombian was shown 46 red cards throughout his years as a player, a number which still stands as a record for the most dismissals ever given to one player.

In his time with Deportivo Cali, Bedoya was staggeringly sent off on 14 different occasions, despite spending just four years with the team across two different spells. Somewhat remarkably, Bedoya was only shown red once while playing for Colombia, a buck in an otherwise aggressive trend.