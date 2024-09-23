Key Takeaways Barry Sanders' creativity and elusiveness allowed him to manufacture his own offense without top speed.

Tyreek Hill's incredible speed is often praised, but his agility is often overlooked.

Michael Vick's unique skill set revolutionized the quarterback position with elite speed and elusiveness.

There are some football players that just move differently with the ball in their hands. Even in a league filled with elite athletes, not everyone is created the same.

Agility is an umbrella term used to define a player’s general movement skills. Blending speed with suddenness and change of direction, these are the 10 shiftiest players in NFL history.

1 Barry Sanders

No one moved quite like Sanders

During his time with the Detroit Lions , running back Barry Sanders was the personification of shifty. He was a highly creative and slippery runner who could shed multiple tackles without losing speed.

Sanders' playing style was equally effective and aesthetically pleasing. He didn’t need clear running lanes or innovative play calls, as he had a way of manufacturing his own offense that the league has yet to see since.

Sanders wasn’t always the fastest player on the field, but his ability to manipulate defenders and create running lanes made it so he didn’t need to have 4.3 speed. The Oklahoma State product had one of the greatest stretches of running back play in league history and could’ve accomplished even more had he not chosen to retire so early.

2 Gale Sayers

Sayers was a machine in his early 20s

Gale Sayers made the game of football look easy early in his career with the Chicago Bears , regularly weaving through defenders using his acceleration and agility.

On many of these runs, whether as a back or a kick returner, Sayers would barely be touched, as defenders were unable to get themselves in proper position to attempt a tackle.

Sayers' prime was short-lived, as he battled injuries in his final years and retired from football at 28. During his first five seasons, though, the Hall of Famer embarrassed defenses on a weekly basis.

3 Tyreek Hill

Hill is one of the most complete athletes in league history

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill ’s blazing speed often distracts fans from the rest of his impressive athletic profile.

Many players have run faster 40-yard dash times than Hill. There are even some who had similar, if not better, times on the track. But the reason Hill seems so much faster than all of them is that he doesn’t need to be running in a straight line without a defender in his vicinity to be fast.

Hill began his NFL career as a punt returner and was a human joystick on special teams. He could reverse his field multiple times on a single play without losing speed. It’s fair to label Hill as a speedster, but it’s important not to lose track of the other attributes that make him appear so fast on the field.

4 Deion Sanders

Sanders' shiftiness was on display on defense and special teams

Deion Sanders was one of the greatest ever at two different positions. He was a lockdown corner and won Defensive Player of the Year in 1994 in his only season with the San Francisco 49ers and recorded a total of 53 interceptions during his career.

Sanders, who also made Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro nods with the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys , also starred on special teams and scored a total of nine touchdowns as a returner. It can be harder for defensive players to show their shiftiness, as they are often moving in response to offensive players.

When Sanders had the ball in his hands, he dazzled, seemingly moving at a different speed from everyone else. It can be argued that defensive back and kick returner are the two positions that require the most agility. Since Sanders excelled at both, it’s fair to think he deserves a spot on this list.

5 Lamar Jackson

Jackson has transformed Baltimore's offense

Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson will soon have the most rushing yards of any quarterback in league history. This is due to his elite movement skills and rushing instincts. Jackson isn’t as built as the prototypical quarterback, but his leaner frame allows him to make sudden movements in and out of the pocket.

It seems that there is a new highlight of Jackson eluding multiple defenders to avoid a sack every single week. While Jackson possesses a bevy of NFL traits, it’s his shiftiness that separates him from the rest of the league.

6 LeSean McCoy

McCoy dominated the 2010s with his rare movement skills

LeSean McCoy developed one of the most distinct running styles in football during the early 2010s with the Philadelphia Eagles . It wasn’t that no one wanted to run like him; it was that no one could.

McCoy was too smooth and shifty for defenders. He would make sharp cuts and keep his footing while defenders were caught off balance. Even in rainy conditions, McCoy would glide and maintain his balance as he would make moves on defenders. He rode his agility to over 11,000 rushing yards and six Pro Bowl appearances.

7 Michael Vick

Vick's game had a major impact on the quarterback position

Michael Vick served as a precursor to the Lamar Jacksons and Kyler Murrays of the world in his time with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

Vick became the first quarterback in league history to run for 1,000 yards in a single season and had an ability to generate splash plays with his legs that hadn’t been seen before. He had the speed to outrun defenders and the elusiveness to force missed tackles in space.

If anything, Vick was too far ahead of his time. Since the league wasn’t accustomed to having dynamic athletes play quarterback, Vick’s skill set went underutilized. The passing numbers weren’t great, but he revolutionized the quarterback position.

8 Marshall Faulk

Faulk's all-encompassing skill set included agility

Marshall Faulk was a very flexible athlete. When he ran, his body would stay loose, allowing him to move laterally with ease. Faulk is best known for his time with St. Louis Rams , with whom he won three consecutive Offensive Player of the Year awards and an NFL MVP.

He made major contributions as both a rusher and receiver, and his elusiveness and ability to read defenders made him a multi-faceted threat. Faulk was a complete and all-around stellar athlete.

9 Darren Sproles

Sproles made defenders miss in close quarters

Nicknamed “Lightning Bug” for his speed and smaller stature, Darren Sproles made a massive impact as a multipurpose back for the San Diego Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sproles was most effective as a punt returner and led the league in punt return yards in 2014 and 2015. His low center of gravity gave him more agency to move at will.

The faster defenders came at him, the easier it was for him to shake them. Sproles finished his career with nine special teams scores, 55 offensive touchdowns, and 19,696 all-purpose yards.

10 Warrick Dunn

Dunn was one of the top finesse backs of his time

Though not as celebrated as some of the other members of this list, Warrick Dunn was as shifty as any back of his era with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Falcons. Dunn played most of his career around 180 pounds, well below the league average. The best way to overcome his frame was to avoid hits from defenders. For most of his career, Dunn did this.

Bulkier defenders couldn’t keep up with Dunn’s quickness, allowing the Florida State alum to break off big runs. Dunn finished his career with three Pro Bowls and 10,967 rushing yards. He may not be a Pro Football Hall of Famer, but if there were an agility Hall of Fame, he would be first-ballot.

