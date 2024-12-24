Summary Manchester United's top appearance-makers include legends like Giggs, Charlton, and Scholes, symbolizing loyalty and success.

Over its almost 150-year history, Manchester United has seen some of the greatest football players of all time pull on its legendary red shirt. Each in their own way, these talents have contributed to forging the reputation of the English club and establishing it as one of the most important in world football.

Some of them have even given the best part of their careers, if not their entire careers, to ensure the Mancunians' successive successes. GIVEMESPORT has paid tribute to these players by compiling a list of the 11 who have made the greatest number of appearances for United. And it would be an understatement to say that they are all exceptional players.

11 Joe Spence

Man Utd appearances: 510

Man Utd span: 1919-1930

1919-1930 Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: England

Joe Spence is the oldest representative of the Red Devils to feature in this ranking. A striker for the Mancunian club between 1919 and 1930, the man everyone nicknamed ‘Mr Soccer’ was renowned for his exceptional finishing skills. He was even considered one of the best players of his generation.

Having scored 168 goals in 510 games, he remains Manchester United's seventh-highest scorer at the time of writing. Yet history also records that Spence never won a trophy with the club, having been part of a team whose best finish in the top flight was ninth in the 1925/26 season.

10 Denis Irwin

Man Utd appearances: 529

Man Utd span: 1990-2002

1990-2002 Position: Defender

Defender Nationality: Republic of Ireland

When it comes to establishing a list of the greatest full-backs to have played in the Premier League, Denis Irwin's name comes up again and again. A key component of the great Manchester United of the 1990s, the Irishman distinguished himself as much for his versatility as for his ability both to attack and defend.

These qualities enabled him to record a total of 529 appearances for the Red Devils, 56 caps for the Boys in Green and a remarkable haul of 20 trophies, including seven Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph, during his time on the shores of the River Irwell.

9 Tony Dunne

Man Utd appearances: 535

Man Utd span: 1960-1973

1960-1973 Position: Full-back

Full-back Nationality: Republic of Ireland

If Irwin decided to take up the full-back position at Manchester United, then perhaps he was influenced by the career of his compatriot Tony Dunne. Initially a member of a United team in the midst of rebuilding following the Munich Air Disaster, the Dublin native quickly became one of Sir Matt Busby's key men, having been spotted while still at Shelbourne.

A player whose physical attributes, consistent performances and footballing skills have helped establish him as one of the great legends to ever grace the Old Trafford pitch. Winner of two league titles (1965, 1967), a European Champion Clubs' Cup (1968) and an FA Cup (1963), he is recognised today as one of the greatest defenders in the history of the Red Devils.

8 Alex Stepney

Man Utd appearances: 539

Man Utd span: 1966-1978

1966-1978 Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Nationality: England

Recruited by Manchester United in 1966, Alex Stepney made an immediate impact on his new team. A league title to conclude his first season, and a European Cup triumph to crown the next: that is what you might more commonly call a successful debut.

And not even the legendary Eusebio, who took the time to applaud him in the 1968 European Champion Clubs' Cup final, would disagree. In fact, the next ten years would be no different, as he would stand out in particular for his role as designated penalty taker during a 1973/74 season that saw him find the net twice. Multitasker.

7 David de Gea

Man Utd appearances: 545

Man Utd span: 2011-2023

2011-2023 Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Nationality: Spain

No goalkeeper in Manchester United's rich history has kept goal for longer than David de Gea. And while he is already a legend with the Red Devils, with whom he has made 545 appearances, the Spaniard is also a legend in the Premier League.

Few players can boast of having left a bigger mark on the Premier League. At the pinnacle of his career, he was even considered the best goalkeeper in the world. And his four Manchester United Player of the Year awards - a record he shares only with Cristiano Ronaldo - are one of the most concrete proofs of that.

6 Wayne Rooney

Man Utd appearances: 559