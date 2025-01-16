Summary Self-confidence is crucial for success in football if a player wants to reach the highest level.

There is an immensely fine line, however, between self-confidence and arrogance.

Arrogance can sometimes be beneficial for a player, but more often than not, it impacts their team negatively.

There is a fine line between self-confidence and arrogance. To become a professional football player at any level, but particularly the highest brackets, then you need to have enough confidence in your ability to be able to reach those glittering heights. Without it, the climb would be much harder and it is more likely than not that it would become impossible.

Once again, though, the difference between confidence and arrogance is immensely slight. It is one thing to believe you are good enough, it is another to think you are far superior to those around you. For players that fall into the latter of those two ideas, it is often apparent in how they conduct themselves on or away from the pitch, if not both, regardless of what their actual ability level is.

With all of that being considered, just which 10 players in history are the most arrogant to have ever played professional football?

10 Most Arrogant Football Players in History Rank Name Notable Clubs 1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ajax, Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus 3. Antonio Cassano Roma, Real Madrid 4. Joey Barton Manchester City, Newcastle United, Queens Park Rangers 5. Mario Balotelli Inter Milan, Manchester City, Liverpool, AC Milan 6. Carlos Tevez West Ham United, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus 7. Nicklas Bendtner Arsenal 8. Troy Deeney Watford 9. Arjen Robben Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich 10. Sergio Ramos Sevilla, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain

10 Sergio Ramos

2004-present

At the time of writing, Sergio Ramos is still a free agent, having not yet signed for a new club after leaving boyhood club Sevilla in 2024 after a season of service. The central defender, who is now in his late 30s, is known predominantly for his time with Real Madrid, who he won over 20 honours with across 16 years.

Despite his position, Ramos has always had an eye for goal and at his peak was regarded as one of the world’s best central defenders. His ability has never been a source of doubt, but his personality has been called into question. With calibre comes confidence and that, combined with his aggressive style of play, has led several spectators to consider the former Spain international an arrogant player.

9 Arjen Robben

2000-2021

Arjen Robben was a phenomenal player to watch at his peak. The Dutchman terrorised left-backs for years, particularly with Bayern Munich as part of the “Robbery” wing duo with Franck Ribery on the opposing flank. Robben was known for what essentially became a trademark move of cutting in onto his favoured left foot from out wide to shoot.

More often than not, it would seem that Robben pursued a chance to shoot rather than create for his team. This selfish characteristic in particular has led to many accusing the ex-Real Madrid man of being an arrogant player, citing his playstyle as something that would be as hard to play with as it would be to play against.

8 Troy Deeney

2004-present

Striker Troy Deeney is best known for his 11-year stint with Watford where he developed into a solid attacking option in the Premier League, helping them earn promotion with that famous goal against Leicester City in the play-offs. He departed Vicarage Road in 2021 for Birmingham City, moving then to Forest Green Rovers in 2023, with whom he served, very briefly, as player-manager.

During and since his time with Forest Green, Deeney has made a number of comments that have caught the attention of many. He heavily criticised his own players in the game immediately prior to his dismissal and just months later, explained in relative detail how he felt he was a better player than current Bayern Munich striker and England’s all-time top scorer, Harry Kane. He also claimed he turned down a move to Arsenal late in his career because he didn't want to apologise for an earlier comment.

7 Nicklas Bendtner

2005-2019

Cited as a forward who could potentially become an “unstoppable striker” by none other than Arsene Wenger, expectations for Nicklas Bendtner were high when he progressed from the Arsenal youth set-up into their first team. The striker, still remembered as something of a cult hero at the Emirates, made no secret of how good he thought he was.

In 2010, while still in his early 20s, Bendtner established that he wanted to be seen as one of the world’s best strikers within the following five years. While most likely not the intention, those quotes served only as a constant point of reference for Bendtner, who struggled to reach his potential in a career where antics away from the pitch hindered what he could have achieved. Injuries only made things worse and the man once viewed as a hot prospect became more known for his perceived arrogance.

6 Carlos Tevez

2001-2021

Having now moved into management since his 2021 retirement from playing, Carlos Tevez had a fascinating career. Towards its end, with Juventus, Boca Juniors and Shanghai Shenhua, the Argentinian’s behaviour certainly mellowed from what it had been like when he was younger.

Tevez joined West Ham United in 2006 from Corinthians after refusing to play for the Brazilian side in a controversial deal, but Tevez caused more controversy after his adamance to join Manchester United just a year later. After a two-year loan, Tevez was upset that he had not been offered a permanent contract by the Red Devils and so, in turn, moved to Manchester City.

The striker helped City win their first-ever Premier League title in 2012, but that season saw him excluded from the team for months after an argument with then-manager Roberto Mancini, which allegedly stemmed from Tevez’s refusal to come on as a substitute against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Soon after, Tevez was called into training but could not attend, as he was instead in his native Argentina. At one stage, he said he wouldn't ever return to Manchester – not even for a holiday.

5 Mario Balotelli

2006-present

Mario Balotelli is perhaps the most frustrating player of his era. An immensely promising talent as a youngster, Balotelli spent three years with Inter Milan before joining Manchester City in 2010. Issues with his discipline began as early as his stint with Inter, with former Jose Mourinho having cited Balotelli as a frequent cause for annoyance with his behaviour.

Balotelli was and still is a talented striker, but has forever been tainted by his antics away from the pitch. His “Why Always Me?” celebration is still remembered, a response to the arrogance that English tabloids claimed he had in abundance for actions that included setting fireworks off in his home or carrying several thousands of pounds in his wallet solely because he was rich enough to do so. Perhaps Roberto Mancini said it best.

“If Mario is not one of the best players in the world it will be his fault, because he has everything.”

4 Joey Barton

2002-2017

In recent years, Joey Barton has perhaps become more known for his controversial statements away from the pitch than the time he spent on it. As a player, he spent 15 years in the game, representing Manchester City, Newcastle United, QPR, Marseille, Burnley and Rangers.

To call Barton an aggressive player would almost be underselling the violent streak he possessed, with Barton having been infamous for clashes he would have with managers, fans or fellow players. His arrogance, though, comes from certain beliefs he had about his ability, such as thinking he would have had at least 100 caps for any home nation that wasn’t England or his consistent belief that he was one of the best midfielders, if not the best, in the country.

3 Antonio Cassano

1999-2017

After rising through the ranks with hometown club Bari, Antonio Cassano truly made a name for himself with Roma, where he played between 2001 and 2006. Capable of playing along the frontline or as a number 10, Cassano’s form led to a move to Real Madrid in the mid-2000s, with Cassano being just 24 years old at the time.

Despite his promise, Cassano’s time in Madrid went anything but smoothly. Within his first months in the Spanish capital, Cassano was receiving criticism for his weight, which increased due to his eating habits. In October 2006, after “disrespecting” then-manager Fabio Capello, Cassano was suspended. Not long after, he made clear his desire to return to Roma and after just one year, the Italian returned to his home country. Many feel that Cassano, despite his seemingly limitless potential, never truly reached the heights he could have, with his behaviour and arrogance being a key factor in that.

2 Cristiano Ronaldo

2002-present