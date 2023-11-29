Summary Despite being one of the finest midfielders in the 21st century, Andres Iniesta is only joint-seventh for total Champions League assists, tied with Karim Benzema.

Muller is one of only three players on this list who is still playing in the competition today, joined by Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Benfica's Angel Di Maria.

Long-term rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi unsurprisingly find themselves at the sharp end of this list.

The pinnacle of club football: the Champions League. Many footballers yearn for the opportunity to take centre stage in Europe's most prestigious competition, though there are only a select few - often comprised of the very best - that have the pleasure of fulfilling their dream of winning the whole thing.

Often lauded as the hardest thing to do in football is the art of goalscoring, hence why most Ballon d'Or winners are either those who are deployed centrally or goal-gobbling wide men. But what about some praise for those creators who have racked up an eye-watering number of assists?

Football purists can all agree that it is often the mind-bending, jaw-dropping pass to a striker which makes a goal brilliant. Here are the legendary figures who have recorded the most assists on the Champions League's grand stage since the competition's reformatting in 1992 up to this 2024/25 season.

Players With the Most Champions League Assists of All Time Rank Player Assists 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 42 2. Angel Di Maria 41 3. Lionel Messi 40 4. Neymar 33 5. Ryan Giggs 31 =6. Xavi 30 =6. Thomas Muller 30 =8. Karim Benzema 29 =8. Andres Iniesta 29 =8. Kevin De Bruyne 29 =11. Cesc Fabregas 26 =11. Zlatan Ibrahimovic 26 =11. Luis Suarez 26 14. Franck RIbery 25 15. Vinicius Jr 24

15 Vinicius Jr - 24 assists

Real Madrid

One of the undoubted stars of this generation, Vinicius Jr continues to grow his legacy in the game with a series of stunning performances for Real Madrid, and especially in the UEFA Champions League. The Brazilian's goal-scoring prowess is clear - he of course scored the winner against Liverpool in the final of the competition a couple of years ago - but his assist numbers are something to behold.

Given his age, it is remarkable to note that the winger is already in the top 15 of players with the most assists in Champions League history. Madrid's continued performances in the tournament should mean that Vinicius will have more games than most to add to his tally, and it would not be inconceivable to think that by the end of the 2024/2025 campaign, he climbs up a couple of places at least.

14 Franck RIbery - 25 assists

Bayern Munich

One of the finest wingers of the 21st century, Franck Ribery was a devastating combination of pace, trickery and unerring finishing. Capable of taking players on and bending one into the top corner, and threading a pass through the eye of a needle for his strikers, it's no surprise to see the latter quality of his stand out and mark him out as one of the Champions League's best assist providers ever.

Coupled with Arjen Robben on the opposite wing, Ribery and his Bayern side were a dangerous match for any team in the closing stages of the Champions League when things got tough. But with Vinicius Jr and several others breathing down his neck, Ribery might not last long when it comes to staying in the top 15 of the players with the most assists in Champions League history.

13 Luis Suarez – 26 assists

Ajax, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid

Despite enjoying some of his best years for Liverpool, Luis Suarez never played a Champions League game in the club's famous red shirt. The prolific Uruguayan rapidly made up for lost time in the continental elite once he arrived at Barcelona in 2014, helping the Catalan giants complete a European treble in his debut campaign with a goal against Juventus in the final.

After years of tirelessly charging around the final third, Suarez's sharpened edge was dulled with age and his decline was painfully highlighted on the European stage. Barcelona's former number nine went 26 games and almost three years without either scoring or creating a Champions League goal away from home. Suarez's last European assist at any venue teed up Ansu Fati's 86th-minute winner against Inter Milan in December 2019 - almost two-and-a-half years before his final appearance in the competition.

Champions League Career Active Years 2010–2022 Games 73 Goals 27 Titles 1

12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 26 assists

Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG, Manchester United