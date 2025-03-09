While goals win games and strikers are often the most revered and expensive players in the sport, they are often indebted to the brilliance of the creators behind them.

Assists have become more well-respected in football over the past few decades, with many placing great importance on assist figures. Creators are vital for any team, and they are becoming extremely high-value players that every team is scouring the market for at any given opportunity.

Football has changed in recent times, with the traditional 'attacking midfielder' being asked to play a little bit deeper, cover more ground and be better defensively, but there is a sense that it may revert to what we once knew.

With that in mind, we've decided to compile a fantasy XI that includes the players in each position with the most assists.

XI of Most Assists in Football History Position Name Clubs/Countries Played For Assists GK Ederson* Benfica, Manchester City, Brazil 6 RB Dani Alves Bahia, Sevilla, Barcelona, PSG, Sao Paulo, UNAM, Brazil 207 CB Ronald Koeman Groningen, Ajax, PSV, Barcelona, Feyenoord, Netherlands 73 CB Franz Beckenbauer Bayern Munich, New York Cosmos, Hamburger SV, West Germany 75 LB Roberto Carlos Uniao Sao Joao, Palmeiras, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, Corinthians, Anzhi, Delhi Dynamois, Brazil 167 CM Mesut Ozil Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahce, Istanbul Basaksehir, Germany 258 CM Thomas Muller* Bayern Munich, Germany 311 CM Kevin De Bruyne* Genk, Chelsea, Werder Bremen, Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Belgium 307 RW Lionel Messi* Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami, Argentina 410 LW Cristiano Ronaldo* Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr, Portugal 287 ST Luis Suarez* Nacional, Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Gremio, Inter Miami, Uruguay 300 * = still active

Goalkeeper - Ederson

6 assists

There aren't many goalkeepers in football history who can produce assists from the other end of the pitch - but Ederson is no ordinary keeper. Blessed with an incredible left foot, the Brazil international has stunned fans over the years with his pinpoint accuracy and ability to act as a cheat code when it comes to breaking down opposition sides. He's also rumoured to be incredible in training on the ball, stepping into midfield in smaller-sided games.

For all of Pep Guardiola's intricate tactics and stylish play, we've seen Ederson fire in multiple stunning assists that isolate an opposition defender in a one-on-one situation with a Manchester City attacker. With teams often looking to go man for man in their marking, it can leave Erling Haaland, for example, with just one defender to beat to run through on goal. While there are keepers who have netted goals or taken set-pieces, he remains one of the best in his position in world football while also being arguably one of the best of all time as a keeper when it comes to technical ability.

Right-Back - Dani Alves

207 assists

One of the true greats of his generation, Dani Alves was not just a top-class right-back, but a top player. He stands as the second-most decorated player in football history behind Lionel Messi and was famed for his Brazilian style of play from right-back, which changed how we perceived the position. Later on, the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were hailed for their attacking influence on the Liverpool sides under Jurgen Klopp, but Alves followed on from the likes of Cafu and Roberto Carlos and gave us a whole new type of full-back.

Blessed with incredible technical ability, he could pass, dribble, shoot, cross, make and spot clever runs and mix it with the very best in small spaces. During his time at Barcelona, he ascended to a level rarely seen by right-backs in football history. Playing on the right wing with Messi, the pair would often play short one-two passes that would embarrass the opposition and the pair were utterly dominant during their time together. Alves will take some beating when it comes to discussing the best to ever play in his position - and rightly so.

Centre-Back - Ronald Koeman

73 assists

The Dutch defender was an absolute revelation and a player who could be considered ahead of his time. Ronald Koeman holds the record for the most goals ever scored by a defender, but he also produced an extraordinary number of assists as well. Playing for multiple brilliant sides that included Ajax, Barcelona and Holland, he was an iconic figure for his ability to strike from distance, score all types of powerful efforts and take set-pieces, almost acting as an attacking midfielder from defence.

He could create and score goals, evidently, but his football intelligence allowed him to strike at the right time choosing the right moment to carry the ball into midfield and join attacks. Born in the era that saw him play alongside the great Johan Cruyff, the idea of total football was already in play as Koeman adopted an incredibly forward-thinking style which must have been a true nightmare to play against. He was also strong, brave and a leader on the pitch, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a defender as unique as him.

Centre-Back - Franz Beckenbauer

75 assists

Revered as one of the great, iconic figures, Franz Beckenbauer is one player who will stand the test of time. Like others on this list, he was certainly ahead of his time, playing a sweeper role. His unique expertise showed he was one of the first true ball-playing centre-backs at the highest level, and he consistently contributed goals and assists despite starting in defence.

Known for his accurate long-range passes and quick, incisive one-twos, he was a huge weapon for Bayern Munich and Germany. While he was incredibly successful trophy-wise for club and country, he won all the major competitions, including the World Cup, and European Championship as well as two Ballon d'Or awards and he also featured as runner-up twice. The idea of Koeman and Beckenbauer playing in defence is an incredible thought experiment given how good both were on the ball and the German has, and will, stand the test of time for his influence on the sport.